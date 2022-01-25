WORDLE Solver Goes Viral

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MoreWords.com released a wordle solver to help users solve WORDLE in seconds. The WORDLE solver allows users to enter the hints they receive in their daily WORDLE. It then gives users all the possible answers. The tool simplifies the users' decision-making for their next turn(s).
MoreWords is an entirely free yet powerful service that allows users to unscramble words, solve anagrams, assist in crossword puzzles, codewords and find words for linguistics using advanced filters. MoreWords has previously developed highly efficient tools to help players in Scrabble, Words With Friends, or Jumble games.
This tool to solve wordle games is the first of its kind. The developer realized that there are limited options on the market for an efficient, easy-to-use WORDLE solver and quickly took action to create it for the community. "While the game can be considered simple, users can get highly unlucky with the hints WORDLE provides after each turn," said Steve Jensen, the MoreWords site owner. He added, "Automated tools like MoreWords can turn this around, as the word database can filter out all impossible letter combinations with little user input. The solve WORDLE tool assists people in processing the information the game provides, as it can quickly lose its fun factor if the mental overhead becomes too significant for the player."
Players will not succeed with the WORDLE solver alone. While the automated WORDLE solver can spit out logically inferred lists of words, it cannot make the best decision for which word the player should use for their next turn. Humans are better at judging which words may have good chances and which may not allow subsequent WORDLE hints.
Contact
Steve Jensen
web@morewords.com
SOURCE MoreWords
