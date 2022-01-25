Introducing Lead Feed from HeadBox

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading provider of function room Brisbane wide, HeadBox matches event organisers with suitable venues and continues to make waves in the local events industry. Lead Feed is powered by HeadBox and provides a live feed of relevant leads, giving venues the opportunity to proactively choose the most suitable enquiries.
According to HeadBox, Lead Feed puts the power back in the hands of venues. Venues can filter their preferences by event type, capacity and budget, then set up an alert every time an enquiry matches their preferences. For example, if a booker is searching for function venues Brisbane, suitable venues will be notified. New lead notifications are instant, assisting venues in remaining ahead of the competition.
When an appealing lead comes through, the venue can then send a personalised message to show why their venue is perfect for the particular event. If a booker is interested in the space, the venue will receive their contact details, enabling them to confirm the booking their way, without paying any commission.
Additionally, HeadBox explains that the fast and efficient messaging platform allows venues to create templated messages so they can reach more leads and open more opportunities in a more efficient way.
As well as removing commissions, Lead Feed benefits function rooms Brisbane-wide in a multitude of ways. As the platform is proactive, not reactive, venues no longer have to wait for the right enquiries to come to them and it also provides easy lead qualification, meaning venues won't waste time on unsuitable enquiries. In addition, Lead Feed enables venues to generate strong brand awareness by getting their name in front of new audiences.
As HeadBox explains, Lead Feed provides a host of benefits for bookers too. If a booker is searching for a function room Brisbane, they will save time on contacting multiple venues who may not be available.
For venues interested in finding out more about proactively sourcing new leads and confirming bookings commission-free, contact the leaders in venue hire Brisbane today.
