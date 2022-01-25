Choosing the Right Tiles and Pavers for the Ultimate Outdoor Haven

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, homeowners are inspired by the balmy January weather to renovate patios, pools and other outdoor areas to make the most out of alfresco entertaining. Choosing the right tiles can feel daunting for many homeowners and renovators who don't have professional landscaping experience – Edwards Slate and Stone, leading provider of stone tiles and crazy paving Melbourne wide, reveals their top advice for choosing the right pavers.



Edwards Slate and Stone urges homeowners to consider the design style of their home and apply the same qualities to their outdoor renovation plans. This creates a beautiful sense of continuity and brings the indoors outside, explains the expert provider of bluestone tiles Melbourne wide. It will also most likely simplify the process of choosing outdoor furniture and decor. For more whimsical homes, Edwards Slate and Stone would recommend crazy paving, while a tile like limestone would be better suited for a modern, chic setting.



According to Edwards Slate and Stone, the colour or shade of a paver can work to completely alter the look and feel of a space – various colours of tiles can also have more practical benefits. The tile experts explain that darker tiles - such as bluestone - are beautiful and well suited to many settings, but absorb and hold a lot of heat. For settings that will see pets or children running around barefoot, a lighter shade may be more appropriate.



Homeowners are also encouraged to take into account what the area will be used for. If an alfresco dining area will hold a lot of outdoor furniture and barbecue equipment, Edwards Slate and Stone recommends a more heavy duty stone that will stand the test of weight and time, such as bluestone pavers.



No matter the project, Edwards Slate and Stone is equipped with the knowledge to bring any homeowner's dream to life with their impressive selection of pavers and tiles.

SOURCE Edwards Slate and Stone