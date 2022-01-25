Expert Florists Reveal How to Use Fresh Plants and Flowers to Decorate for Christmas

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for same day flower delivery Melbourne-wide, Amazing Graze Flowers , provides fresh floral bouquets as well as dried flowers, indoor plants and bespoke arrangements for events. As floral experts, the team at Amazing Graze Flowers know how to bring a room to life with blooms and greenery.



According to Amazing Graze Flowers, while decorating with fresh flowers takes some considerations as the flowers won't last more than a day or two out of water, dried flowers can make wonderfully unique Christmas tree decorations. For those who wish to experiment with fresh flowers on the tree, Amazing Graze Flowers recommends going with festive styles like red and white roses and white hydrangeas. Additionally, fresh blooms can be used as part of the table centrepiece.



Amazing Graze Flowers also suggests using natural plants like berries and foliage on the tree to dress it up. Pine cones make an eye-catching natural ornament and can even be decorated with glitter and paint, which can be a fun activity for the whole family to get involved in. Amazing Graze Flowers explains that dried flowers and pine cones can be wired by hand and then fixed to the tree.



Handcrafted Christmas wreaths made with native flowers from Amazing Graze Flowers can be used as both table centrepieces and also can be hung on the front door to create a showstopping entrance for guests on Christmas day.



Additionally, Amazing Graze Flowers has bespoke floral arrangements featuring festive flowers and foliage that make beautiful table centrepieces or gifts for loved ones. Known as the Christmas plant, the Poinsettia plant has become a symbol of the festive season with its pointed red bracts and rich red and green leaves. These eye-catching plants look fantastic in gold and silver pots on the table or can even be adorned to the tree, explains Amazing Graze Flowers.



