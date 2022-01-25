C&I JOINS TERRA'S "DONE WITH IT" PROGRAM

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While the coronavirus has disrupted recycling programs nationwide, TERRA's Done with IT mail-in program continues to provide electronics recycling to those impacted the epidemic.
Today, TERRA announces C&I Electronics Recycling (C&I) has joined the program and will provide certified recycling services from their R2 certified facility in Evansville, IN.
Done with IT serves the entire continental U.S. as well as Canada with recycling options from its international network of e-Stewards and Certified R2 facilities.
"Only Certified R2 and/or e-Stewards recyclers like C&I comply with rigorous standards that ensures end-of-life equipment is recycled sustainably," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. "E-Waste is also a neglected backdoor to data breach and identity theft; TERRA's Certified members make sure the devices they take custody of have all their data destroyed."
According to the EPA, e-waste is the fastest growing solid waste stream and accounts for 70% of the toxins entering landfills and illegal dump sites. It is fast becoming an environmental epidemic. E-Waste contains lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, etc. which when it is exposed to the elements (i.e., rain and/or snow) it can potentially leach these toxic chemicals directly into the surrounding ground water which may cause birth defects, damage to the coronary, respiratory, nervous, and skeletal system functions.
"The e-waste crisis is growing and significant issue at the national, state and local level," said Jordan Cravens, Manager at C&I. "We're very excited to expand our role to provide more options to solve this growing epidemic – especially in underserved communities."
"TERRA and Done with IT are actively seeking more certified recycling partners like C&I," Napoli added.
TERRA & Done with IT
TERRA is dedicated to diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources.
http://www.jointerra.org / http://www.donewithit.org / Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter
C&I Electronics Recycling (C&I)
C&I is an E-waste Storage and Processing Facility that specializes in the data destruction and recycling of electronics. Because of our strict guidelines, we will either sanitize or destroy the data left on your hard drive, so you feel safe recycling them to us. If you have any old laptops or cell phones that you've been avoiding recycling due to sensitive information stored on them.
https://candielectronics.com/
SOURCE TERRA
