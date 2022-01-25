Veeva Appoints Four New Board Members

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems VEEV today announced the appointments of Tim Cabral, Priscilla Hung, Tina Hunt, and Marshall Mohr to its board of directors.
Veeva also announced Ron Codd will retire from the board at the end of his current term in June 2022.
"We are pleased to welcome Tim, Priscilla, Tina, and Marshall, who bring a range of experience in life sciences and enterprise software to the Veeva board," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "I would also like to thank Ron Codd for a decade of partnership and contributions to Veeva."
The four new members, appointed January 21, 2022, have complementary skills and expertise across industries and domains.
Tim Cabral, former Veeva CFO, is a board member and audit committee chair for ServiceTitan, Doximity, and Singlestore.
Priscilla Hung is the president and COO of property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry cloud provider Guidewire Software, where she leads worldwide operations.
Tina Hunt, Ph.D., is the executive vice president and general manager of point of care diagnostics, and worldwide operations at IDEXX, a global leader in pet healthcare innovation.
Marshall Mohr is the executive vice president of global business services and former chief financial officer at Intuitive, pioneers of robotic-assisted surgery. Marshall will serve on Veeva's audit committee.
