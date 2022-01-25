Introducing IDS, a new company from IPD built to revolutionize the connection between owners/operators, assets, and service channels

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPD, the leading supplier of high-quality replacement engine replacement parts, is excited to announce a new company called Industrial Digital Solutions (IDS). IDS was born from the folks at IPD who have been working with independent engine rebuilders to make high quality engine parts for diesel and natural gas engines since 1955. IDS was formed to simply and intelligently connect assets with owners, managers, and service channels to increase efficiency, reduce fuel costs, and prevent downtime.
"IPD has a history that's over 65 years old working with engine parts," Michael Badar shared, President of both IPD and IDS. "Our customer base told us that they see plenty of services that will connect and monitor your assets, but most are overly complex and expensive. We wanted to develop a digital solution that's easy to use and affordable."
The first product that will be available in early April is TruckRx. IDS is partnering with South Carolina-based Diesel Laptops as their technology provider to deliver the easy-to-use interface that provides a simple solution for immediate diagnostics on your smart phone or tablet. "Over the years we've had many conversations with IPD about working together and we are proud to supply the technology for TruckRx," Tyler Robertson, CEO of Diesel Laptops stated.
TruckRx works with all makes and models of heavy-duty trucks. Vince Barbarie, IDS's Chief Technology Officer sums up how TruckRx works: "Just plug the TRX-Link device into a diagnostic port and it sends fault codes and what parts are needed to fix it. The truck driver can email fault codes and productivity reports to service providers via the TruckRx mobile app. We have a future version in the works that adds cloud connectivity to TruckRx and are developing a product offering called MachineRx that is engineered for off-highway equipment."
TruckRx app will be available to download for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Those interested in learning more about IDS and their first product TruckRx can visit www.idsrx.com or email info@idsrx.com
About IDS
IDS was born from the folks at IPD who have been working with independent engine rebuilders to make high quality engine parts for diesel and natural gas engines since 1955. IDS's goal is to revolutionize small to midsize fleet management to improve productivity, dramatically cut downtime, reduce fuel costs, and prevent catastrophic failures by intelligently connecting assets, owners, operators, and service channels.
About IPD
IPD provides the heavy-duty engine market with quality and innovative parts to extend the equipment's life and performance, while providing value and improving the bottom line. IPD customers can rely on exceptional customer service, superior support anywhere in the world. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel® and Waukesha® engine applications.
About Diesel Laptops
Diesel Laptops, founded in 2014, provides specialized diesel diagnostic software and equipment for the commercial truck, construction, automobile, agriculture, and off-highway markets. Diesel Laptops is the industry leader in diesel diagnostic tools and repair information. We pride ourselves in being the diesel diagnostic experts and providing customers with world class customer service.
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12902303
Press release distributed by PRLog
SOURCE IPD
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.