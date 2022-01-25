Dialogue Health Technologies Ends 2021 with $85 Million in ARR

Strong Momentum in the Business Drives Member Count to Nearly 2 Million

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. CARE ("Dialogue" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary operating metrics for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Annual Recurring and Reoccurring Revenue ("ARR") increased by $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to end the year at $85.0 million . This record performance, almost entirely organic in nature, represents growth of 45.1% year-over-year and 12.7% compared to the prior quarter.





in the fourth quarter of 2021 to end the year at . This record performance, almost entirely organic in nature, represents growth of 45.1% year-over-year and 12.7% compared to the prior quarter. Members grew to nearly 1.85 million, an increase of more than 900,000, or 98.0%, year-over-year. Furthermore, many signed customers chose to launch our platform at the start of 2022, subsequent to quarter end, to account for budgetary and financial planning requirements. As such, we onboarded an additional 100,000 members in the first week of the new year, a significant accomplishment for our Customer Success team. When factoring the timing of these additions, Members grew approximately 182,000, or 10.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

"This strong performance marks the end of a great year in which Dialogue continued to build awareness in the market and gain share. I am proud of the excellent traction we have been getting with organizations of all sizes looking to prioritize the health and wellbeing of their employees and members," said Cherif Habib, Chief Executive Officer of Dialogue. "Our agreement with Canada Life to add a mental health offer to the Consult+ platform was another watershed event, and we look to continue on that path in the year ahead. Importantly, our pipeline of opportunities remains robust going into 2022, as the power of our Integrated Health PlatformTM further takes hold with key decision makers. We look forward to sharing our full financial and operational results in March."

Dialogue's Integrated Health PlatformTM, which was launched at the start of 2021, has emerged as a meaningful competitive advantage and a key force in the Company's strategy. The ability to provide customers with multiple health and wellness services on a truly integrated platform has resonated with employers across a broad spectrum of industries during the past year. We added a number of notable enterprise logos in 2021 through both our direct sales channel and our strong partnerships. These wins demonstrate the inherent value that our platform provides to these leading companies and their employees. The past year was also highlighted by the expansion of our relationship with The Canada Life Assurance Company ("Canada Life"), which added internet-based cognitive and behavioural therapy ("iCBT"), our most recently launched service, to their Consult+ platform.

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet.

SOURCE Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.