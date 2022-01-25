GI Alliance and USPI Form Partnership to Expand GI Presence in Texas

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, is pleased to announce the formation of a new joint venture with United Surgical Partners International (USPI).
The joint venture holds a majority position in two endoscopy centers co-owned by GI Alliance's physician partners: GAB Endoscopy Center in San Antonio, TX, and South Plains Endoscopy Center in Lubbock, TX.
GAB Endoscopy Center serves greater San Antonio and is accredited by The Joint Commission. The facility is located in the heart of San Antonio's medical district.
South Plains Endoscopy Center serves Lubbock and its surrounding West Texas communities. The facility has an Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) designation.
"These endoscopy centers have a great reputation providing high-quality gastrointestinal surgeries and procedures, with convenient access for patients in both Lubbock and San Antonio," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "This alliance allows our existing physicians to focus on giving exemplary care in an outpatient setting."
In San Antonio and Lubbock, GI Alliance serves nearly 60 physicians from 24 practices.
"USPI's partnership with GI Alliance offers patients best-in-class gastroenterology care through a collaborative approach," said Brett Brodnax, President and Chief Executive Officer of USPI. "We look forward to furthering our mission together with GI Alliance and our physician partners."
About GI Alliance
GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization supporting the needs of more than 665 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah, and Washington. Practices that are part of GI Alliance focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.
About USPI
United Surgical Partners International (USPI), a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC, operates the largest ambulatory platform in the country. With more than 430 facilities across the United States, the company serves patients in ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. For more information, please visit www.uspi.com.
Contact:
Dee Dee Brooks
GI Alliance
214.998.3434
deedee.brooks@GIAlliance.com
Ashley Cantwell
communications@uspi.com
SOURCE GI Alliance
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.