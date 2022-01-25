GI Alliance and USPI Form Partnership to Expand GI Presence in Texas

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, is pleased to announce the formation of a new joint venture with United Surgical Partners International (USPI).

The joint venture holds a majority position in two endoscopy centers co-owned by GI Alliance's physician partners: GAB Endoscopy Center in San Antonio, TX, and South Plains Endoscopy Center in Lubbock, TX.

GAB Endoscopy Center serves greater San Antonio and is accredited by The Joint Commission. The facility is located in the heart of San Antonio's medical district.

South Plains Endoscopy Center serves Lubbock and its surrounding West Texas communities. The facility has an Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) designation.

"These endoscopy centers have a great reputation providing high-quality gastrointestinal surgeries and procedures, with convenient access for patients in both Lubbock and San Antonio," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "This alliance allows our existing physicians to focus on giving exemplary care in an outpatient setting."

In San Antonio and Lubbock, GI Alliance serves nearly 60 physicians from 24 practices.

"USPI's partnership with GI Alliance offers patients best-in-class gastroenterology care through a collaborative approach," said Brett Brodnax, President and Chief Executive Officer of USPI. "We look forward to furthering our mission together with GI Alliance and our physician partners."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization supporting the needs of more than 665 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah, and Washington. Practices that are part of GI Alliance focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

About USPI

United Surgical Partners International (USPI), a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC, operates the largest ambulatory platform in the country. With more than 430 facilities across the United States, the company serves patients in ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. For more information, please visit www.uspi.com.



