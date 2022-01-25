Cepheid Receives Health Canada License for Xpert Xpress CoV-2/Flu/RSV plus

New "plus" version of test adds a 3rd gene target to enhance detection of future SARS-CoV-2 variants
SUNNYVALE, Calif. and MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Cepheid today announced that Health Canada has issued Cepheid a medical device license for Xpert Xpress CoV-2/Flu/RSV plus, a rapid molecular diagnostic test for qualitative detection of the viruses causing COVID-19, Flu A, Flu B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections from a single patient sample. The new plus version of the test provides a third gene target for SARS-CoV-2 detection to meet the challenge of future viral mutations. Xpert Xpress CoV-2/Flu/RSV plus is designed for use on any of Cepheid's over 40,000 GeneXpert® Systems placed worldwide, with results delivered in approximately 36 minutes.
Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented globally during the pandemic. Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Adding a 3rd gene target to the plus version of Cepheid's CoV-2/Flu/RSV test delivers broader coverage to mitigate the possible effects of future viral genetic drift.
"This respiratory season, healthcare providers may encounter a range of viral infections with symptoms that overlap with COVID-19, including Flu A, Flu B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Having a fast and accurate test that is designed to detect current and future variants of the viruses that cause COVID-19 and influenza will become increasingly important," said Dr. David Persing, MD, Ph.D., Chief Medical and Technology Officer at Cepheid. "The ability to collect one sample and run a single, highly-sensitive multiplexed test that detects and differentiates all four viruses will provide actionable results to inform better front-line decisions within our healthcare systems."
Xpert Xpress CoV-2/Flu/RSV plus is expected to begin shipping in Canada this month.
Visit https://www.cepheid.com/en_CA for more information, videos, and package inserts.
About Cepheid
Based in Sunnyvale, Calif., Cepheid is a leading molecular diagnostics company. Cepheid is dedicated to improving healthcare by developing, manufacturing, and marketing accurate yet easy-to-use molecular systems and tests. By automating highly complex and time-consuming manual procedures, the company's solutions deliver a better way for institutions of any size to perform sophisticated molecular diagnostic testing for organisms and genetic-based diseases. Through its strong molecular biology capabilities, the company is focusing on those applications where accurate, rapid, and actionable test results are needed most, such as managing infectious diseases and cancer. For more information, visit http://www.cepheid.com.
