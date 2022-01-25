Introducing Sunrise Business Central, Offered Through Volt Technologies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunrise Technologies, a global provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Applications and Cloud Services, is proud to announce the launch of its first subsidiary Volt Technologies, a Business Central partner.
Launched in 2018, Dynamics 365 Business Central is a successor to Microsoft Navision and offers much of the same functionality as Microsoft's global ERP application, Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain, but is tailored for small and mid-sized organizations. As a Dynamics 365 partner with a track record of over 250 go-lives, Sunrise began exploring the possibility of implementing Business Central for its own verticals after seeing the solution's success in the market.
"The same complexities for apparel, retail, and furniture companies exist no matter the size," said Mason Whitaker, President of Volt Technologies.
"Using Business Central, we can offer a more templatized implementation to get companies up and running faster, with a focus on gaining the real value from the implementation—change management and business process knowledge from our solution consultants."
"Volt offers the same level of consulting expertise around business processes that we bring to Dynamics 365 projects but to a whole new universe of customers. We're really pleased with how Microsoft has built out its ecosystem to cover organizations at every stage of growth and how it's evolved Dynamics NAV into a fully-fledged cloud ERP application for the SMB market," said John Pence, President and founder of Sunrise Technologies.
To learn more, visit volt-technologies.com.
About Sunrise Technologies
Sunrise Technologies is a premier global provider for Microsoft's cloud-based solutions, backed by extensive industry expertise in Dynamics 365, Power BI, and Azure for apparel, fashion, consumer products, furniture, and manufacturing companies. Sunrise delivers global, Tier 1, supply chain solutions and support that enhance Microsoft's business applications for a lifetime. Plus, customers can hit the ground running with industry best practices, pre-built configurations, and a proven methodology.
Annie Graziani, Sunrise Technologies, 336-722-6741, info@sunrise.co
