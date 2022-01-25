Harris County is holding a series of public meetings for its Aldine region residents and businesses to help the County prioritize infrastructure improvement projects.

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT: Harris County is conducting the Aldine Region Comprehensive Study (ARCS) aimed at reviewing and gathering public input on recommended projects for transportation, housing, parks & public spaces, culture & economic development, and community safety, public health & quality of life. The Harris County Engineering Department is working with the respective county precinct offices to hold a series of virtual public meetings for residents, businesses, and representative organizations in the Aldine region.
WHEN: The first round of virtual public meetings will be held:
- Tuesday, January 25, 2022 – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, January 29, 2022 – 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
WHERE: Virtual via Zoom. To register and receive your invite, visit https://htx-arcs.com.
WHO: The Harris County Engineering Department is leading the study and seeking public input to make recommendations to the Harris County Commissioners Court. The study area includes businesses and residents in Harris County Precinct 1 (Commissioner Rodney Ellis) and in Harris County Precinct 2 (Commissioner Adrian Garcia).
About the Aldine Region Comprehensive Study
The Aldine Region Comprehensive Study (ARCS) consolidates past planning efforts for community improvement to create a prioritized list of projects for Harris County to implement. The study area covers close to 40 square miles within the boundaries of I-45, I-69, north of I-610 North Loop, and south of Beltway 8/Sam Houston Tollway. The project study area consists of three management districts — North Houston District, Airline Improvement District, and the East Aldine Management District.
There have been several studies conducted for the Aldine Region over the last 20 years, offering a variety of recommendations for infrastructure and community improvement. Not all these recommendations have been implemented. Through public input and technical analysis, ARCS will revisit these past proposals and deliver the Aldine Region a prioritized plan for project implementation. For project area maps and additional information, visit https://htx-arcs.com.
SOURCE Aldine Region Comprehensive Study for Harris County
