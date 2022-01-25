Fidelity launches new fixed income strategy and expands suite of Fidelity All-in-One ETFs

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, one of Canada's leading investment management firms, today launched new investment products for Canadian investors: Fidelity Tactical Credit Fund, Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF, Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF and corresponding mutual fund versions.

Fidelity Tactical Credit Fund

"With changing bond market trends and the persistent appetite for more income, there is demand among investors for a nimble fixed income strategy that offers higher income potential with an extensive risk management approach," said Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products and Marketing. "Managed by experienced portfolio managers Jeff Moore and Michael Plage, we believe Fidelity Tactical Credit Fund meets this demand, providing investors access to a flexible approach that seeks to take advantage of opportunities across multiple fixed income sectors that offer higher income potential and lower interest rate sensitivity."

Fidelity Tactical Credit Fund aims to provide an attractive combination of income and potential for capital gains through tactical asset allocation, risk management, and bottom-up security selection. It invests primarily in a mix of fixed income securities of U.S. issuers and other issuers from around the world. This fund is designed to complement core fixed income portfolios for financial advisors and investors.

Fidelity Tactical Credit Fund offers several key investor benefits, including:

Flexibility to invest across multiple fixed income sectors, including in non-investment grade fixed income securities

Use of multiple tools and investment strategies to add value and mitigate risk, including flexible duration management

Experienced team of portfolio managers and research analysts backed by global resources

Expanding Fidelity All-in-One ETFs

"As investors seek more cost-effective choice and convenience in what they invest toward their financial goals, we are pleased to expand Fidelity's All-in-One suite of ETFs," said Kelly Creelman. "The new conservative and equity All-in-One ETFs will provide investors with additional options to align with their risk preferences and return objectives."

Fidelity All-in-One ETFs are a convenient and cost-efficient one-ticket solution for advisors and investors looking for exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds with a small allocation to Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF™ (FBTC). The inclusion of a small allocation to this ETF within the All-in-One suite can offer investors diversification benefits with the potential to improve risk-adjusted returns.

These All-in-One ETFs, sub-advised by Geode Capital Management LLC, will aim to provide broad market exposure that goes beyond a passive approach, by harnessing the power of Fidelity Factor ETFs and Fidelity's systematic and active fixed income management. We have combined what we believe are the best features of an ETF - choice, simplicity, and cost - with the attraction of professional management.

Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF (FCNS) aims to achieve income and capital growth through total returns by using a strategic allocation approach. It invests primarily in Underlying Fidelity ETFs that provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equity and fixed income securities with generally more emphasis on fixed income securities. It generally follows a neutral mix guideline of approximately 40% global equity securities, approximately 59% global fixed income securities and approximately 1% cryptocurrencies.

Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF (FEQT) aims to achieve capital growth through total returns by using a strategic asset allocation approach. It invests primarily in Underlying Fidelity ETFs that provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equity securities. It generally follows a neutral mix guideline of approximately 97% global equity securities and approximately 3% cryptocurrencies.

The corresponding ETF Mutual Funds invest substantially all of their assets in their respective underlying ETFs. Accordingly, the investment objectives and strategies of the ETF Mutual Funds are aligned with those of their respective underlying ETFs.

FCNS and FEQT will be traded on the NEO Exchange effective today. They are both eligible for tax-efficient registered accounts - RRSPs, TFSAs, RESPs and more.

For more information, visit fidelity.ca

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.



As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $208 billion in assets under management (as at December 31, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.



We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products, alternative mutual funds and a high net worth program. Fidelity is available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks and insurance companies.



Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently, and investors may experience a gain or a loss. Past performance may not be repeated.



Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC