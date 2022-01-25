Mill Creek Announces Addition of Ellie Bird to Founders Row

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the upcoming restaurant addition of Ellie Bird to Founders Row, a luxury mixed-use community situated in the heart of Falls Church.

Ellie Bird is a new concept from Falls Church-based restaurateurs Yuan and Carey Tang, creators of the immensely successful, Michelin star-awarded Rooster & Owl, a modern American restaurant located along Washington D.C.'s 14th Street Corridor. Ellie Bird will make its home in a 3,200-square-foot retail space along Founders Row, which sits at the intersection of West Broad and North West Streets about 10 miles west of Washington, D.C. The restaurant is projected to open in late 2022.

"Founders Row was always envisioned to elevate the dining and entertainment experience in the City of Falls Church," said Joe Muffler, managing director of development for Mill Creek Residential. "We and our partners set very high standards of quality for the types of retail tenants we expected for this project. Candidly, Ellie Bird is among the initial tenants that exceed those expectations. We are very excited to bring this diverse and award-winning concept to the City of Falls Church."

Ellie Bird will be a contemporary casual comfort family-friendly concept that will offer a traditional dinner menu along with brunch on Saturdays, a kids menu and a la carte offerings for takeout or dine-in. The Tangs have built a sterling reputation in the area thanks to the success of Rooster & Owl, which has routinely been recognized as one of the top restaurants in the D.C. Metro region, and have built a sizable following that will be eager to try the new concept. Ellie Bird will celebrate familiar dishes with new takes on old favorites like fried chicken, pork chops and their classic pineapple buns.

"We're excited to bring New American, chef-driven cuisine to Falls Church," said Carey Tang, owner and GM of Ellie Bird. "Our ties to the area are deep. We were both raised in Falls Church, and we held our first hospitality jobs as teens on Broad Street. Our parents still reside minutes away from Founders Row, making it a prime location."

Founders Row, which features approximately 80,000 square feet of retail space overall, includes Modera Founders Row, containing 322 market-rate apartment homes and a wide variety of contemporary amenities, along with Verso Founders Row, a distinct 72-home age-restricted community dedicated to individuals 55 years and older.

"Ellie Bird represents an amazing start to the exceptional offerings that Founders Row will provide," Muffler said. "There is more to come in the next few months that will continue to follow through on the vision that has been long established for this project."

