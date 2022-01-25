Looking Glass Labs' GenX NFT Collection by House of Kibaa "Verified" on the LooksRare NFT Marketplace

During LookRare's First Week Post-Launch, the New NFT Marketplace

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company"), a leading Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams, is pleased to announce that the GenX NFT collection issued by the Company's flagship studio, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), has been authenticated by the LooksRare NFT marketplace ("LooksRare"), thereby making it one of the first NFT collections to receive "Verified" status.

The authentication builds on the Company's previously announced inclusion of the GenX NFT collection in the Rarity database, which provides widely accepted metrics for evaluating the scarcity of each GenX NFT and its constituent traits. The GenX collection consists of 10,000 NFTs that are 3D-rendered and fully rigged for hyper-realistic metaverse integration, with each NFT providing second-tier membership in HoK. As of the date hereof, there are approximately 3,200 owners of GenX NFTs with total trading volume of approximately ETH 896 or CAD 2.56 million, of which LGL earns a 5% royalty on all resales of the collection in perpetuity.

Launched on January 10, 2022, LooksRare is a community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards collectors and creators for participating. The marketplace offers a trading rewards program as an incentive for buyers and sellers of NFTs to engage in transactions using LooksRare and ultimately drive community engagement. LooksRare already has more than 107,000 followers on Twitter and facilitated cumulative trading volume of more than USD 3.2 billion after its first week post-launch. Although LooksRare has not yet started to accept requests for verification, it has voluntarily granted "Verified" status to certain prolific NFT collections, such as Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks, as a protective measure against potential counterfeit listings.

As the GenX NFT collection currently meets all criteria (including a minimum trading volume and sufficient notability), LooksRare conferred the "Verified" designation on GenX, which may instill greater confidence among buyers with respect to the authenticity of the GenX NFTs listed on LooksRare. The GenX NFT collection on LooksRare can be accessed via the following link: https://looksrare.org/collections/0x5b29D4C6dE73Fa99Ea53172689b7F62c99408e8D

Management Commentary

Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of LGL said, "As the market for NFTs continues to heat up, it is important for all categories of participants to understand why 'Verified' listings are significant. New NFT collections are entering the market at a rapid pace, which creates the risk of confusion in terms of whether or not a given collection is the one that someone is looking for. This can be likened to the early days of social media when impostor accounts of famous persons often passed as authentic. To mitigate this, the blue checkmark symbol was adopted to denote that a social media platform had manually confirmed an account to be authentic. With this now being the standard across the internet, and with substantial sums at stake in the case of NFT transactions, platforms like LooksRare have proactively sought to verify the listings of the most popular and valuable NFT collections. We consider it to be a compliment for LooksRare to proactively verify GenX within a week of launching, and we look forward to being part of their growing and dynamic community of NFT enthusiasts."

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs is a digital platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive extended reality ("XR") metaverse design, and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments. HoK has successfully released digital assets to include GenZeroes, which completely sold out in just 37 minutes for total proceeds to LGL of $6.2 million, in addition to a perpetual 5% royalty stream on secondary market sales. HoK plans to launch a hyper-realistic metaverse built on the Unreal 5 engine in 2022.

