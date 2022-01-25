Argos Risk and Origami Risk Announce Strategic Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Argos Risk®, a leading provider of Third-Party Risk Intelligence (TPRI) services for managing and monitoring the financial viability and overall business health of third-party relationships, enters a strategic partnership with Origami Risk.
Origami Risk is the industry-leading risk, safety, and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm that streamlines how data is collected, analyzed and shared. Origami provides integrated SaaS solutions designed to help organizations transform their approach to manage critical workflows, leverage analytics, and engage stakeholders. Their platform of products includes Risk Management Information Systems (RMIS), safety, Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), claims, analytics, and underwriting tools.
"Partnering with Argos Risk adds one more essential component to our integrated insurance, risk, compliance, and safety solution," said Earne Bentley, President of Risk Solutions at Origami Risk. "We are excited as our offering will expand to include easy to understand third-party credit risk intelligence," added Bentley.
AR Surveillance encapsulates key metrics and assigns risk scores to a company's third-party relationships. It automatically generates and sends alerts about significant changes, including lawsuits, liens, mergers, acquisitions, key executive changes, and other material news and events. AR Surveillance provides key information into a company's operations, incorporating financial viability, current trade payment behavior, business health, industry outlook, and much more.
"The insurance market has accelerated significantly over the past few years and our partnership with Origami Risk offers tremendous opportunities," said Lori Frank, President, and CEO of Argos Risk. "Our team is very excited to work with Origami's dynamic and strategically focused team to help their clients' risk management professionals respond to today's challenge of mitigating risk," added Frank.
About Argos Risk
Argos Risk is a leading provider of Third-Party Risk Intelligence solutions. Over the past decade, Argos Risk has fulfilled a need for timely and comprehensive risk mitigation knowledge with third-party risk intelligence. Argos Risk provides innovative and affordable subscription services to help companies manage the risk associated with their third-party relationships in Supply Chain Management, Vendor Management, ACH/RDC origination, and Direct and Indirect Lending. For more information, visit https://www.argosrisk.com or contact Argos Risk at info@argosrisk.com.
About Origami Risk – Risk Solutions
Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify risk, insurance, compliance, and safety management. Origami delivers its highly configurable RMIS, GRC, EHS, and healthcare risk management solutions from a secure, scalable platform that includes tools for centralizing data, automating critical workflows, and providing insight into risk and safety initiatives. A singular focus on client success underlies Origami's approach to developing, implementing, and supporting their innovative, award-winning software.
Visit https://www.origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.
Media Contact
Public Relations, Argos Risk, LLC, +1 (952) 446-7582, marketing@argosrisk.com
SOURCE Argos Risk, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.