TOMORROW: Leading Voices Call for Education Reform in Documentary Premiere During School Choice Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversations on school choices have had a critical impact on communities of color, but traditionally have been led by individuals outside the Black community. That's beginning to change this National School Choice Week, as community leaders and families gather for the premiere of From Our Perspective, a documentary elevating conversations and testimonies on education from African American community leaders.
WHAT:
- Documentary premiere highlighting African-American leaders' perspectives on education
- Celebration of National School Choice Week
WHO:
- Leading voices in education, including Naomi Shelton, Curtis Valentine, Chris Stewart, Michael Phillips, Alisha Thomas Morgan (Searcy), Dr. Kathaleena Edward Monds, Dr. Charles Cole, Sekou Biddle, India Johnson, Deirdra Reed, and Walter Blanks, Jr.
WHEN:
- 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26
WHERE:
- Conrad Indianapolis at 50 W. Washington St.
This event is hosted by EdChoice. The EdChoice mission is to advance educational freedom and choice for all as a pathway to successful lives and a stronger society.
National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.
