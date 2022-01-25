Cypress Health Partners Affiliate Partners with Cancro Chiropractic

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cancro Chiropractic has a 25+ year history of providing high quality chiropractic care to the Newton community. Dr. Joanne Cancro and her team are renowned for their patient-centric approach to care and their dedication to their patients' well-being. This partnership aligns MCR Chiropractic and Cancro Chiropractic and positions the organization for continued growth in New England.

Joanne Cancro, D.C., D.Ay., FACC, the founder of Cancro Chiropractic, will lead the MCR team in Newton, as Managing Partner.

"Dr. Cancro's knowledge and expertise in chiropractic care, as well as her growth oriented and wellness driven core values, make her a great addition to the team," shares Dr. Steven Windwer, Owner and CEO of Cypress Health Partners.

About Cypress Health Partners

Cypress Health Partners ("CHP"), headquartered in Braintree, MA is the largest network of physical therapy and chiropractic clinics in New England. Its scale allows it to offer its clinics with the resources and support they need to thrive and deliver the best possible patient experience. As CHP grows, the organization is guided by a vision that physical therapy and chiropractic treatments should be at the front line of musculoskeletal health, and that it is its responsibility to help the communities live healthier and more fulfilling lives, while reducing healthcare costs and reliance on opioids to treat pain.

To learn more about partnering with Cypress Health Partners, please visit http://www.cypresshealthpartners.com or contact Brady Hill, SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development, bhill@cypresshp.com.

Media Contact

Brady Hill, Cypress Health Partners, +1 443-534-8870, bhill@cypresshp.com

SOURCE Cypress Health Partners