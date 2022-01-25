TreeHouse Foods Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS will host an audio webcast of its fourth quarter earnings results conference call on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Steve Oakland, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Bill Kelley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results for the fourth quarter and the outlook for 2022. An earnings release will be issued before the market opens on the same date, and the accompanying slides will be posted to the "Investors" section of the website at approximately 8:15 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible by visiting http://www.treehousefoods.com under "Investors", "Events & Presentations".
In order to listen to the webcast, users will need to have installed either Real Player or Windows Media Player software, which can be detected and downloaded by visiting the site. A webcast replay will be available under the "Investors", "Events & Presentations", "Archived Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website.
ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS
TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label foods and beverages in North America. We operate in 29 product categories across two divisions and have approximately 40 production facilities across North America and Italy. Across our diverse portfolio, we have a private label leadership position in many categories and offer a range of better-for-you and nutritional solutions, such as items considered to be organic, or gluten-free, across nearly every category. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all. Our mission is to create value as our customers' preferred manufacturing and distribution partner, providing thought leadership, superior innovation, and a relentless focus on execution.
Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse's website, http://www.treehousefoods.com.
