Introducing Boroughs Guitars: A Brand for Aspiring Musicians

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Boroughs™ Guitars – a new brand designed to equip aspiring musicians with affordable, high-quality guitars and ukuleles, so they can start their journey and enjoy everything music has to offer. Harnessing the creativity, diversity, and inspirational nature of New York City and its five boroughs, Boroughs Guitars offers instruments that are thoughtfully designed, balancing quality with affordability. Designed by musicians with customer needs in mind, instruments are made with high-quality materials to provide well-rounded products with a strong build, quality components, clear sound, good playability and stylish features, all without compromising price.
"We're excited to introduce the Boroughs Guitars brand for beginner and experienced musicians alike," said Brian Harsh, Brand Manager at Boroughs Guitars. "We believe that playing an instrument is one of the greatest joys and something anyone can benefit from, regardless of who they are. Boroughs Guitars is committed to not only offering high-quality, affordable instruments, but also offering support, resources and education to help musicians on their journey."
Boroughs Guitars provides a robust line of beginner and step-up acoustic instruments for both aspiring and more experienced musicians of all kinds looking for a reasonably priced guitar or ukulele. Features include popular body styles, a modern headstock, modern finishes and high-quality components.
Boroughs Guitars instruments available at launch include:
- B15M ¾ Size Dreadnought Guitar
- Available in natural and sunburst
- B20A Beginner Auditorium Guitar
- Available in natural and sunburst
- B20D Beginner Dreadnought Guitar
- Available in natural, sunburst, and black
- B20DPK Beginner Dreadnought pack
- Includes Guitar, strap, gig-bag, strings, and picks
- B20C Classical Guitar
- Available in natural and sunburst
- B30D Dreadnought Guitar
- Available in natural, mahogany, and sunburst
- B30DPK Dreadnought pack
- Includes Guitar, strap, gig-bag, strings, picks, and tuner
- B30ACE Auditorium Acoustic Electric Guitar
- Available in natural and sunburst
- B10US Soprano Ukulele
- Available in natural, blue, and pink
- B10UC Concert Ukulele
- Available in natural
Pricing and Availability:
Boroughs Guitars along with gig bags for each body style are available now exclusively at Adorama.com, with ukuleles starting at $39.95 and guitars starting at $99.00. Customers can also purchase all their musical accessory needs including microphones, tuners, amplifiers, headsets and more through Adorama.
About Boroughs Guitars
Boroughs Guitars is a New York City-based guitar brand offering quality playing guitars and ukuleles at affordable prices. Founded in 2021, Boroughs Guitars focuses the joy and benefits of music and is on a mission to make well-built guitars accessible to all. This unifying vision is at the core of the brand, which represents the diversity and creativity found in the five boroughs of New York City. For more information, visit http://www.adorama.com/boroughsguitars.
SOURCE Boroughs Guitars
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.