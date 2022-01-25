Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 15, 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR QSR QSP will release its full year and fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 and will host an investor conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
The earnings call will be webcast on the company's investor relations website (http://rbi.com/investors) and a replay will be available for 30 days following the release. Investors may also access the conference call via the following dial-in numbers: (844) 200-6205 for U.S. callers, (833) 950-0062 for Canadian callers, and (929) 526-1599 for callers from other countries.
About Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant companies with more than $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 28,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick-service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees, and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.
