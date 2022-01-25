/R E P E A T -- MEDIA BRIEFING - 2022 METRO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS/

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - METRO MRU will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and will announce its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. On this occasion, three virtual events will be held, including a media briefing at 11:15 a.m.
Information:
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Due to the current context, the Annual General Meeting will be presented virtually. To access the webcasting platform, click here. Please note that you will only be able to login from 9:45 a.m. on the morning of the event, using the "Guest" function.
Media briefing at 11:15 a.m.
Members of the media are invited to virtually meet with Eric La Flèche, President and CEO, and François Thibault, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at 11:15 a.m. Please email media@metro.ca to register and receive the link for access to the platform where you will have the opportunity to ask your questions. Please note, this meeting is for media representatives only. Pre-registration is required.
Reminder - Call at 1:30 p.m.
The company will hold a call for investors and financial analysts at 1:30 pm. Click here for more details.
About METRO Inc.
With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to almost 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.
