Newly discovered higher-grade zones expand the large-scale gold-copper system at Trundle Park

by PRNewswire
January 25, 2022 6:23 AM | 40 min read
  • Ongoing drilling at Kincora's Trundle Park prospect has yielded significant encouragement. Three zones of mineralised skarns have been intersected in most recent hole TRDD029. The cumulative mineralised interval amongst the three units totals some 213m.

  • Assay results are only available for the Upper skarn which has returned 36m @ 1.17 g/t gold equivalent1. Remaining results are due in approximately 5 weeks.

  • Notable mineralised skarn intervals encountered in TRDD029 are:
    • Upper skarn: 36m @ 0.68 g/t gold and 0.29% copper from 732m, including 4m @ 1.19 g/t gold and 0.59% copper (2.19 g/t AuEq1) from 732m
    • Middle skarn: 139.3m intersected between 826.7-966m interpreted to host multiple zones with abundant visual chalcopyrite (assay results pending)
    • Lower skarn: 37.7m intersected between 981.3-1019m (assay results pending)

  • Gold-copper mineralization now confirmed over a ~1.3 km strike and open

  • Follow up hole TRDD030 is ongoing, testing the up and down dip extent of the Upper skarn zone in TRDD029 and for a causative porphyry intrusion

  • Assay results returned for TRDD028 have returned multiple broad lower grade gold zones

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Kincora Copper Limited (the Company, Kincora) KCC KCC is pleased to provide an exploration update from ongoing drilling at Trundle Park prospect situated at the brownfield Trundle project, located in the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB) in NSW, Australia.

John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, VP of Exploration, noted: 

"Hole TRDD029 has returned very encouraging assay and visual results in newly discovered magnetite skarn zones typical of Macquarie Arc porphyry systems. We eagerly await assay results for the remainder of the hole.
TRDD029 opens up a significant search space south, east and west of previous drilling. This hole has further confirmed and expanded a very large mineralised system at Trundle Park that hosts the potential for a cluster of higher-grade skarn and porphyry intrusion bodies.
Despite recent rain, good drilling metres are being achieved. Ongoing hole TRDD030 will provide a better understanding of the new large mineralised zones returned in TRDD029 and coverage of the previously untested southern strike of the currently defined 1.3 km mineralised system at Trundle Park."

An updated corporate presentation, including further details on the Trundle project and recent drill results, is available at www.kincoracopper.com 

Figure 1: Examples of key mineralised zones in hole TRDD029 - Trundle Park prospect2  

  (a)

i.   Upper skarn: @ 735m within 734-736m @ 1.94 g/t gold & 0.94% copper, comprising: prograde garnet (olive)-magnetite (black)-pyrite (dark yellow)-chalcopyrite (yellow), cut by later retrograde carbonate (tan iron carbonate and white calcite)-hematite (red)-chalcopyrite (yellow)




ii.  Upper skarn: @ 757.4m within 756-758m @ 0.96 g/t gold & 0.48% copper, with a similar mineralogy description and paragenesis as mentioned in Figure 1 (a) i.



(b)

i.   Middle skarn (assay results pending): @ 828.6m LHS (towards contact with the overlying limestone unit and Middle Skarn unit with chalcopyrite clots of up to 5%) & @ 858m RHS (garnet-magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite)




ii.  Middle skarn (assay results pending): @ 877.6m, predominantly with magnetite (black)-garnet (olive)-disseminated pyrite (dark yellow) and disseminated chalcopyrite (yellow)  




iii.  Middle skarn (assay results pending): @ 892.4m LHS (garnet-magnetite-pyrite + disseminated chalcopyrite) & @ 905m RHS (magnetite-garnet-pyrite-chalcopyrite, cut by iron carbonate-calcite with clots of chalcopyrite) 




iv.  Middle skarn: @ 940.3m (assay results pending): magnetite (black)-garnet (olive)-disseminated pyrite (dark yellow) and disseminated chalcopyrite (yellow). 



(c)

i.   Lower skarn: @ 984.6m (assay results pending): developed in crystalline limestone (light-grey) with disseminated magnetite (black)-pyrite (dark yellow)-chalcopyrite (yellow) and hematite (red) along with later carbonate fill (white).

1 gold equivalent calculated @ US$1834/oz gold and US$4.52/lb copper with 100% recoveries 

2 Photos of selected intervals which are not representative of the mineralization hosted on the whole property or Trundle Park prospect but are of the alteration and lithology's intersected in the mineralised zones in these sections of drill hole TRDD029, and current working geological interpretation presented in Figure 2.

There is insufficient drilling data to date to demonstrate continuity of mineralised domains and determine the relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths. True widths are not known.

Figure 2: Significant new mineralised zones intersected in TRDD029 with gold-copper mineralization now confirmed over 1.3 km strike and open at Trundle Park

(a)

Plan view of Trundle Park prospect, multiple visually significant mineralised zones in TRDD029 and
ongoing hole TRDD030 - see Figure 2 (b) & (c) for sections



(b)

Working Leapfrog alteration model and section of the Trundle Park prospect


(Section line looking southeast through Figure 2 (a). Length ~1450m and width ~600m)



(c)

Key alteration and intrusions with significant mineralised intervals/holes


Illustration of strike/down dip target of TRDD030, noting collar distance to TRDD029 is ~685m


(Section line looking southeast through Figure 2 (a). Length ~1450m and width ~600m)

Drill hole TRDD029

Hole TRDD029 followed up the nearer surface intrusion potential recognized in TRDD028 (latter announced December 6, 2021 release "Porphyry system extended to surface and depth at Trundle Park"). It was also designed to test the western and southern strike for both skarn and porphyry type intrusion mineralisation at depth in a region of very limited deeper drill coverage (one hole) situated across a magnetic low, the eastern shoulder of a moderate magnetic zone and along strike from the existing mineralised corridor at the Trundle Park prospect.

While nearer surface intrusions are observed to occur from surface and continuing westwards, they comprise: (a) micro-diorite (0-31.7m), similar to those also identified in TRDD028, and (b) equi-granular hornblende diorite (31.7-302m) which also includes some shorter intervals with monzodiorite vein dykes (150-275m).

The most significant and positive development from TRDD029 was intersecting multiple blind and new broad higher-grade skarn zones.  These zones exhibit good prograde skarn development, characterised by garnet-magnetite-pyrite, within three notable separate intervals: the Upper Skarn (732-772m); Middle Skarn (826.7-966m); and, Lower Skarn (981.3-1019m) zones.

Importantly, each of these three zones had visible disseminate chalcopyrite associated with the prograde skarn intervals, often with magnetite and pyrite. Good examples of bladed magnetite were also observed in the prograde skarn assemblages.

There is also a second stage of copper development noticed with bleb-like chalcopyrite occurring in a retro-grade skarn stage with carbonate (both iron-carbonate and calcite) along with orthoclase (orange K-feldspar) and hematite (specular and bladed). 
The retrograde skarn stages tend to fill in voids (i.e., as matrix fill between breccias) and also along crosscutting veins throughout the earlier prograde skarn stages. The Middle Skarn zone is interpreted to host the more elevated levels of this second stage of copper development relative to the Upper Skarn.

Furthermore, there are examples in hole TRDD029 where chalcopyrite can be observed in both the prograde and retrograde skarn stages, providing at least two identified pulses of fluids with copper bearing sulphides within the skarn. 
Above the skarns and below the aforementioned intrusions, porphyritic andesite lava flows were noted with increasing silicification along with epidote-chlorite-hematite alteration at depth, in-turn cut by later carbonate quartz veins and/or as matrix fill along fractures with chalcopyrite.

Significant assay results so far received for the Upper Skarn zone are included in Table 1 with the core of the Middle, Lower Skarn zones and balance of the hole delivered to ALS Orange, with results expected in approximately 5 weeks (impacted by current congestion at the laboratory).

The last reported quarters' production from Cadia (from Cadia East) mined a head grade of 0.82 g/t gold and 0.35% copper (1.41 g/t AuEq1) with an all in sustaining cost margin of $1,519/oz. This illustrates the favorable economic potential of bulk mining operations in the Macquarie Arc at not dissimilar depths to these mineralised zones in TRDD029. 

Macquarie Arc skarn deposits 

Hole TRDD029 has returned very encouraging assay and visual results in newly discovered magnetite skarn zones typical of Macquarie Arc porphyry systems.

Skarn deposits may be formed peripheral to, and mineralising fluids sourced from, porphyry systems and be represented by strongly altered carbonate and/or volcanic hosts. Skarns deposits can support significant mining operations in their own right but more often associated also with a causative porphyry intrusion and deposit(s).  While no skarn deposits are currently being mined in the Macquarie Arc, historically Big and Little Cadia, two deposits within the Cadia mineral field, were mined very profitably for copper, gold and magnetite, with other smaller similar occurrences having been exploited in the region (including at Kincora's Trundle project). 

The Northparkes mine is currently permitting the E44 gold-copper skarn deposit to be trucked approximately 20km as a first potential satellite operation to its existing porphyry deposits and mill. The E44 deposit is situated south and on the western margin of Northparkes eastern section of the Northparkes Caldera, and potentially in close proximity at the time of mineral deposition to Kincora's Trundle Park prospect before the subsequent rifting of the Junee-Narromine belt and Northparkes Caldera.

From further examples of and ratios between skarn and causative porphyry deposits is included in an updated corporate presentation available at www.kincoracopper.com 

Drill hole TRDD030

Follow up hole TRDD030 has commenced as a scissor hole testing the up and down dip extent of the Upper skarn zone in TRDD029 and for a causative porphyry intrusion.

Despite recent rain, good drilling metres are being achieved and TRDD030 will provide coverage of the previously untested southern strike of the currently defined ∼1.3 km mineralised system at the Trundle Park prospect.

Assay results for the remainder of TRDD029, with further bedding and true width data from TRDD030 will assist the planning for further follow up targeting along with TRDD029, opening up a new significant search space along an identified magnetic and mineralised strike.

Drill hole TRDD028

Previously reported hole TRDD028 intersected nearer surface micro-monzonite and micro-syenite intrusions (as confirmed by petrology) within the first 400m of the hole, and also the presence of a deeper level broad zone of monzodiorite cut by monzonite dykes occurring below skarn. Assay results have returned multiple broad lower grade gold zones – see Table 2.

Table 1: Trundle Park target hole 29 - Significant broad mineralised intervals
(currently available)

Table 2: Trundle Park target hole 28 - Significant broad mineralised intervals

Porphyry gold and copper intercepts are calculated using a lower cut of 0.10g/t and 0.05% respectively.
Internal dilution is below cut off; and, * Dilutions related with Core loss

Table 3: Trundle project - Collar Information

For further details, including QAQC procedures, please refer to the following press releases:

1.

July 6, 2020 - Kincora announces high-grade gold-copper results from first hole at Trundle

2.

July 23, 2020 - Kincora reports further strong encouragement at Trundle

3.

September 3, 2020 - Kincora provides update on expanded drilling program at Trundle

4.

November 30, 2020 - Kincora intersects broad mineralised zones at Trundle

5.

January 20, 2021 - Kincora intersects further shallow mineralization at Trundle

6.

March 2021 - Independent Technical Report for the ASX prospectus 

7.

April 22, 2021 - Exploration Update

8.

July 8, 2021 - Exploration portfolio drilling update

9.

August 17 2021 - Significant gold-bearing intervals at Trundle Park

10.

December 7 2021 - Porphyry system extended to surface and depth at Trundle Park

11.

January 2022 - Multiple broad higher-grade intervals at Trundle Park

Trundle Project background
The Trundle Project is located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc, less than 30km from the mill at the Northparkes mines in a brownfield setting within the westerly rift separated part of the Northparkes Igneous Complex ("NIC"). The NIC hosts a mineral endowment of approximately 24Moz AuEq (at 0.6% Cu and 0.2g/t Au) and is Australia's second largest porphyry mine comprising of 22 discoveries, 9 of which with positive economics.

The Trundle Project includes one single license covering 167km2 and was secured by Kincora in the March 2020 agreement with RareX Limited ("REE" on the ASX). Kincora is the operator, holds a 65% interest in the Trundle Project and is the sole funder until a positive scoping study is delivered at which time a fund or dilute joint venture will be formed.

For further information on the Trundle and Northparkes Projects please refer to Kincora's website: 
https://kincoracopper.com/the-trundle-project/

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drilling, Assaying, Logging and QA/QC Procedures
Sampling and QA/QC procedures are carried out by Kincora Copper Limited, and its contractors, using the Company's protocols as per industry best practise.

All samples have been assayed at ALS Minerals Laboratories, delivered to Orange, NSW, Australia. In addition to internal checks by ALS, the Company incorporates a QA/QC sample protocol utilizing prepared standards and blanks for 5% of all assayed samples.

Diamond drilling was undertaken by DrillIt Consulting Pty Ltd, from Parkes, under the supervision of our field geologists. All drill core was logged to best industry standard by well-trained geologists and Kincora's drill core sampling protocol consisted a collection of samples over all of the logged core.

Sample interval selection was based on geological controls or mineralization or metre intervals, and/or guidance from the Technical Committee provided subsequent to daily drill and logging reports. Sample intervals are cut by the Company and delivered by the Company direct to ALS.

All reported assay results are performed by ALS and widths reported are drill core lengths. There is insufficient drilling data to date to demonstrate continuity of mineralised domains and determine the relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths.

True widths are not known at this stage.

Significant mineralised intervals for drilling at the Trundle project are reported based upon two different cut off grade criteria:

  • Interpreted near surface skarn gold and copper intercepts are calculated using a lower cut of 0.20g/t and 0.10% respectively; and,
  • Porphyry intrusion system gold and copper intercepts are calculated using a lower cut of 0.10g/t and 0.05% respectively.

Significant mineralised intervals are reported with dilution on the basis of:

  • Internal dilution is below the aforementioned respective cut off's; and,
  • Dilutions related with core loss as flagged by a "*".

The following assay techniques have been adopted for drilling at the Trundle project:

    • Gold: Au-AA24 (Fire assay), reported.
    • Multiple elements: ME-ICP61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES analysis for 33 elements) and ME-MS61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES & ICP-MS analysis for 48 elements), the latter report for TRDD001 and former reported for holes TRDD002-TRDD022.
    • Copper oxides and selected intervals with native copper: ME-ICP44 (Aqua regia digestion with ICP-AES analysis) has been assayed, but not reported.
    • Assay results >10g/t gold and/or 1% copper are re-assayed.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and was reviewed, verified and compiled by Kincora's geological staff under the supervision of Paul Cromie (BSc Hons. M.Sc. Economic Geology, PhD, member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Society of Economic Geologists), Exploration Manager Australia, who is the Qualified Persons for the purpose of NI 43-101.

JORC Competent Person Statement
Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Paul Cromie, a Qualified Person under the definition established by JORC and have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.

Paul Cromie (BSc Hons. M.Sc. Economic Geology, PhD, member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Society of Economic Geologists), is Exploration Manager Australia for the Company.
Mr. Paul Cromie consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The review and verification process for the information disclosed herein for the Trundle, Fairholme and Nyngan projects have included the receipt of all material exploration data, results and sampling procedures of previous operators and review of such information by Kincora's geological staff using standard verification procedures.

JORC TABLE 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling
techniques

  • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g.
    cut channels, random chips, or
    specific specialised industry standard
    measurement tools appropriate to the
    minerals under investigation, such as
    down hole gamma sondes, or
    handheld XRF instruments, etc.).
    These examples should not be taken as
    limiting the broad meaning of
    sampling.
  • Include reference to measures taken
    to ensure sample representivity and
    the appropriate calibration of any
    measurement tools or systems used.
  • Aspects of the determination of
    mineralisation that are Material to
    the Public Report.
  • In cases where 'industry standard'
    work has been done this would be
    relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse
    circulation drilling was used to obtain
    1 m samples from which 3 kg was
    pulverised to produce a 30 g charge
    for fire assay'). In other cases more
    explanation may be required, such as
    where there is coarse gold that has
    inherent sampling problems. Unusual
    commodities or mineralisation types
    (eg submarine nodules) may warrant
    disclosure of detailed information
  • Kincora Copper Limited is the operator
    of the Trundle Project, with drilling using diamond coring
    methods by DrillIt Consulting Pty Ltd, from which
    sub-samples were taken over 2 m intervals and
    pulverised to produce suitable aliquots for fire assay
    and ICP-MS.
  • Diamond drilling was used to obtain orientated
    samples from the ground, which was then
    structurally, geotechnically and geologically logged.
  • Sample interval selection was based on geological
    controls and mineralization.
  • Sampling was completed to industry standards with
    1⁄4 core for PQ and HQ diameter diamond core and
    1⁄2 core for NQ diameter diamond core sent to the
    lab for each sample interval.
  • Samples were assayed via the following methods:
    - Gold: Au-AA24 (Fire assay)
    - Multiple elements: ME-ICP61 (4 acid digestion
    with ICP-AES analysis for 33 elements) and ME-
    MS61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES & ICP-MS
    analysis for 48 elements)
    - Copper oxides and selected intervals with native
    copper: ME-ICP44 (Aqua regia digestion with ICP-
    AES analysis) has been assayed, but not reported
    - Assay results >10g/t gold and/or 1% copper are
    re-assayed
  • Historic sampling on other projects included soils,
    rock chips and drilling (aircore, RAB, RC and
    diamond core).

 

Drilling
techniques

  • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse
    circulation, open-hole hammer,
    rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,
    sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core
    diameter, triple or standard tube,
    depth of diamond tails, face-sampling
    bit or other type, whether core is
    oriented and if so, by what method,
    etc.).
  • Drilling by Kincora at Trundle used diamond core
    drilling with PQ, HQ and NQ diameter core
    depending on drilling depth.
  • All Kincora core was oriented using a Reflex ACE
    electronic tool.
  • Historic drilling on Kincora projects used a variety
    of methods including aircore, rotary air blast,
    reverse circulation, and diamond core. Methods are
    clearly stated in the body of the previous reports
    with any historic exploration results.

 

Drill
sample
recovery

  • Method of recording and assessing
    core and chip sample recoveries and
    results assessed.
  • Measures taken to maximise sample
    recovery and ensure representative
    nature of the samples.
  • Whether a relationship exists between
    sample recovery and grade and
    whether sample bias may have
    occurred due to preferential loss/gain
    of fine/coarse material.

 

  • Drill Core recovery was logged.
  • Diamond drill core recoveries are contained in the
    body of the announcement.
  • Core recoveries were recorded by measuring the
    total length of recovered core expressed as a
    proportion of the drilled run length.
  • Core recoveries for most of Kincora's drilling were
    in average over 96.7%, with two holes averaging
    85.0%
  • Poor recovery zones are generally associated with
    later fault zones and the upper oxidised parts of
    drill holes.
  • There is no relationship between core recoveries
    and grades.

 

Logging

  • Whether core and chip samples have
    been geologically and geotechnically
    logged to a level of detail to support
    appropriate Mineral Resource
    estimation, mining studies and
    metallurgical studies.
  • Whether logging is qualitative or
    quantitative in nature. Core (or
    costean, channel, etc.) photography.
  • The total length and percentage of the
    relevant intersections logged.

 

  • All Kincora holes are geologically logged for their
    entire length including lithology, alteration,
    mineralisation (sulphides and oxides), veining and
    structure.
  • Logging is mostly qualitative in nature, with some
    visual estimation of mineral proportions that is
    semi-quantitative. Measurements are taken on
    structures where core is orientated.
  • All core is photographed.
  • Historic drilling was logged with logging mostly
    recorded on paper in reports lodged with the NSW
    Department of Mines.

 

Sub-
sampling
techniques
and sample
preparation

  • If core, whether cut or sawn
    and whether quarter, half or all core
    taken.
  • If non-core, whether riffled, tube
    sampled, rotary split, etc. and
    whether sampled wet or dry.
  • For all sample types, the nature,
    quality and appropriateness of the
    sample preparation technique.
  • Quality control procedures adopted
    for all sub-sampling stages to
    maximise representivity of samples.
  • Measures taken to ensure that the
    sampling is representative of the in
    situ material collected, including for
    instance results for field
    duplicate/second-half sampling.
  • Whether sample sizes are appropriate
    to the grain size of the material being
    sampled
  • Once all geological information was extracted from
    the drill core, the sample intervals were cut with an
    Almonte automatic core saw, bagged and delivered
    to the laboratory.
  • This is an appropriate sampling technique for this
    style of mineralization and is the industry standard
    for sampling of diamond drill core.
  • PQ and HQ sub-samples were quarter core and NQ
    half core.
  • Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the
    disseminated,generally fine-grained nature of
    mineralisation being sampled.
  • Duplicate sampling on some native copper bearing
    intervals in TRDD001 was undertaken to determine
    if quarter core samples were representative, with
    results indicating that sampling precision was
    acceptable. No other duplicate samples were taken.

 

Quality of
assay data
and
laboratory
tests

  • The nature, quality and
    appropriateness of the assaying and
    laboratory procedures used and
    whether the technique is considered
    partial or total.
  • For geophysical tools, spectrometers,
    handheld XRF instruments, etc, the
    parameters used in determining the
    analysis including instrument make
    and model, reading times,
    calibrations factors applied and their
    derivation, etc.
  • Nature of quality control procedures
    adopted (e.g. standards, blanks,
    duplicates, external laboratory
    checks) and whether acceptable levels
    of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and
    precision have been established.

 

  • Gold was determined by fire assay and a suite of
    other elements including Cu and Mo by 4-acid
    digest with ICP-AES finish at ALS laboratories in
    Orange and Brisbane. Over-grade Cu (>1%) was
    diluted and re-assayed by AAS.
  • Techniques are considered total for all elements.
    Native copper mineralisation in TRDD001 was
    re-assayed to check for any effects of incomplete
    digestion and no issues were found.
  • For holes up to TRDD007 every 20th sample was
    either a commercially supplied pulp standard or
    pulp blank. After TRDD007 coarse blanks were
    utilised.
  • Results for blanks and standards are checked upon
    receipt of assay certificates. All standards have
    reported within certified limits of accuracy and
    precision.
  • Historic assays on other projects were mostly gold
    by fire assay and other elements by ICP

Verification
of sampling
and assaying

  • The verification of significant
    intersections by either independent or
    alternative company personnel.
  • The use of twinned holes.
  • Documentation of primary data, data
    entry procedures, data verification,
    data storage (physical and electronic)
    protocols.
  • Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
  • Significant intercepts were calculated by Kincora's
    geological staff.
  • No twinned holes have been completed.
  • The intercepts have not been verified by
    independent personal.
  • Logging data is captured digitally on electronic
    logging tablets and sampling data is captured on
    paper logs and transcribed to an electronic format
    into a relational database maintained at Kincora's
    Mongolian office. Transcribed data is verified by the
    logging geologist.
  • Assay data is received from the laboratory in
    electronic format and uploaded to the master
    database.
  • No adjustments to assay data have been made.
  • Outstanding assays are outlined in the body of the
    w announcement.

 

Location of
data points

  • Accuracy and quality of surveys used
    to locate drill holes (collar and down-
    hole surveys), trenches, mine
    workings and other locations used in
    Mineral Resource estimation.
  • Specification of the grid system used.
  • Quality and adequacy of topographic
    control.

 

  • Collar positions are set up using a hand-held GPS
    and later picked up with a DGPS to less than 10cm
    horizontal and vertical accuracy.
  • Drillholes are surveyed downhole every 30m using
    an electronic multi-shot magnetic instrument.
  • Due to the presence of magnetite in some alteration
    zones, azimuth readings are occasionally unreliable
    and magnetic intensity data from the survey tool is
    used to identify these readings and flag them as such
    in the database.
  • Grid system used is the Map Grid of Australia Zone
    55, GDA 94 datum.
  • Topography in the area of Trundle is near-flat and
    drill collar elevations provide adequate control

 

Data spacing
and
distribution

  • Data spacing for reporting of
    Exploration Results.
  • Whether the data spacing and
    distribution is sufficient to establish
    the degree of geological and grade
    continuity appropriate for the
    Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve
    estimation procedure(s) and
    classifications applied.
  • Whether sample compositing has
    been applied.

 

  • Kincora drilling at Trundle is at an early stage, with
    drill holes stepping out from previous mineralisation
    intercepts at various distances.
  • Data spacing at this stage is insufficient to establish
    the continuity required for a Mineral Resource estimate.
  • No sample compositing was applied to Kincora drilling.
  • Historic drilling on Trundle and other projects was
    completed at various drill hole spacings and no other
    projects have spacing sufficient to establish a
    mineral resource.

 

Orientation
of data in
relation to
geological
structure

  • Whether the orientation of sampling
    achieves unbiased sampling of
    possible structures and the extent to
    which this is known, considering the
    deposit type.
  • If the relationship between the
    drilling orientation and the
    orientation of key mineralised
    structures is considered to have
    introduced a sampling bias, this
    should be assessed and reported if
    material.

 

  • The orientation of Kincora drilling at Trundle has
    changed as new information on the orientation of
    mineralisation and structures has become available.
  • The angled drill holes were directed as best possible
    across the known lithological and interpreted
    mineralised structures.
  • There does not appear to be a sampling bias
    introduced by hole orientation in that drilling not
    parallel to mineralised structures.

 

Sample
security

  • The measures taken to ensure sample
    security.

 

 

  • Kincora staff or their contractors oversaw all stages
    of drill core sampling. Bagged samples were placed
    inside polyweave sacks that were zip-tied, stored in
    a locked container and then transported to the
    laboratory by Kincora field personnel.

 

 

Audits or
reviews

  • The results of any audits or reviews of
    sampling techniques and data.

 

 

 

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral
tenement
and land
tenure
status

  • Type, reference name/number, location
    and ownership including agreements
    or material issues with third parties
    such as joint ventures, partnerships,
    overriding royalties, native title
    interests, historical sites, wilderness
    or national park and environmental
    settings.
  • The security of the tenure held at the
    time of reporting along with any
    known impediments to obtaining a
    licence to operate in the area.

 

  • Kincora holds three exploration licences in NSW
    and rights to a further six exploration licences
    through an agreement with RareX Limited (RareX,
    formerly known as Clancy Exploration).
  • EL8222 (Trundle), EL6552 (Fairholme), EL6915
    (Fairholme Manna), EL8502 (Jemalong), EL6661
    (Cundumbul) and EL7748 (Condobolin) are in a JV
    with RareX where Kincora has a 65% interest in the
    respective 6 licenses and is the operator /sole
    funder of all further exploration until a positive
    scoping study or preliminary economic assessment
    ("PEA") on a project by project basis. Upon
    completion of PEA, a joint venture will be formed
    with standard funding/dilution and right of first
    refusal on transfers.
  • EL8960 (Nevertire), EL8929 (Nyngan) and
    EL9320 (Mulla) are wholly owned by Kincora.
  • All licences are in good standing and there are no
    known impediments to obtaining a licence to
    operate.

 

Exploration
done by
other parties

  • Acknowledgment and appraisal
    of exploration by other parties.

 

  • All Kincora projects have had previous exploration
    work undertaken.
  • The review and verification process for the
    information disclosed herein and of other parties
    for the Trundle project has included the receipt of
    all material exploration data, results and sampling
    procedures of previous operators and review of
    such information by Kincora's geological staff using
    standard verification procedures. Further details of
    exploration efforts and data of other parties are
    providing in the March 1st, 2021, Independent
    Technical Report included in the ASX listing
    prospectus, which is available at:
    https://www.kincoracopper.com/investors/asx-prospectus

 

Geology

  • Deposit type, geological setting and
    style of mineralisation.

 

  • All projects ex EL7748 (Condobolin) are within the
    Macquarie Arc, part of the Lachlan Orogen.
  • Rocks comprise successions of volcano-
    sedimentary rocks of Ordovician age intruded by
    suites of subduction arc-related intermediate to
    felsic intrusions of late Ordovician to early Silurian
    age.
  • Kincora is exploring for porphyry-style copper and
    gold mineralisation, copper-gold skarn plus related
    high sulphidation and epithermal gold systems.

 

Drill
hole
Information

  • A summary of all information materia
    l to the understanding of the exploration
    results including a tabulation of the
    following information for all Material
    drill holes:
  • easting and northing of the drill hole
    collar
  • elevation or RL (Reduced Level –
    elevation above sea level in metres)
    of the drill hole collar
  • dip and azimuth of the hole
  • down hole length and interception
    depth
  • hole length.
  • If the exclusion of this information is
    justified on the basis that the information is
    not Material and this exclusion does not
    detract from the understanding of the
    report, the Competent Person should
    clearly explain why this is the case.

 

  • Detailed information on Kincora's drilling at
    Trundle is given in the body of the report.

 

Data
aggregation
methods

  • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting
    averaging techniques, maximum and/or
    minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of
    high grades) and cut-off grades are usually
    Material and should be stated.
  • Where aggregate intercepts
    incorporate short lengths of high grade
    results and longer lengths of low grade
    results, the procedure used for such
    aggregation should be stated and some
    typical examples of such aggregations
    should be shown in detail.
  • The assumptions used for any
    reporting of metal equivalent values
    should be clearly stated

.

  • For Kincora drilling at Trundle the following
    methods were used:
  • Interpreted near-surface skarn gold-copper
    intercepts were aggregated using a cut-off grade of
    0.20 g/t Au and 0.10% Cu respectively.
  • Porphyry gold-copper intercepts were aggregated
    using a cut-off grade of 0.10 g/t Au and 0.05% Cu
    respectively.
  • Internal dilution below cut off included was
    generally less than 25% of the total reported
    intersection length.
  • Core loss was included as dilution at zero values.
  • Average gold and copper grades calculated as
    averages weighted to sample lengths.
  • Historic drilling results in other project areas are
    reported at different cut-off grades depending on
    the nature of mineralisation.

 

Relationship
between
mineralisation
widths
and
intercept
lengths

  • These relationships are particularly
    important in the reporting of
    Exploration Results.
  • If the geometry of the mineralisation
    with respect to the drill hole angle is
    known, its nature should be reported.
  • If it is not known and only the down
    hole lengths are reported, there should
    be a clear statement to this effect (eg
    'down hole length, true width not known').

 

  • Due to the uncertainty of mineralisation
    orientation, the true width of mineralisation is not
    known at Trundle.
  • Intercepts from historic drilling reported at other
    projects are also of unknown true width.

Diagrams

  • Appropriate maps and sections (with
    scales) and tabulations of intercepts
    should be included for any significant
    discovery being reported These should
    include, but not be limited to a plan
    view of drill hole collar locations and
    appropriate sectional views.

 

  • Relevant diagrams are included in the body of the
    report.

 

Balanced
reporting

  • Where comprehensive reporting of all
    Exploration Results is not practicable,
    representative reporting of both low
    and high grades and/or widths should
    be practiced to avoid misleading
    reporting of Exploration Results.

 

  • Intercepts reported for Kincora's drilling at
    Trundle are zones of higher grade within
    unmineralised or weakly anomalous material.

 

Other
substantive
exploration
data

  • Other exploration data, if meaningful
    and material, should be reported
    including (but not limited to):
    geological observations; geophysical
    survey results; geochemical survey
    results; bulk samples – size and method
    of treatment; metallurgical test results;
    bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical
    and rock characteristics; potential
    deleterious or contaminating
    substances.

 

  • No other exploration data is considered material to
    the reporting of results at Trundle. Other data of
    interest to further exploration targeting is included
    in the body of the report.
  • Historic exploration data coverage and results are
    included in the body of the report for Kincora's
    other projects.

 

Further
work

  • The nature and scale of planned further
    work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or
    depth extensions or large-scale step-out
    drilling).
  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the
    areas of possible extensions, including
    the main geological interpretations and
    future drilling areas, provided this information is
    not commercially sensitive.

 

  • Drilling at the Mordialloc and Trundle Park targets
    are ongoing at the time of publication of this report
    and plans for further step-out drilling are in place
    at both the Trundle Park and Mordialloc prospects.
    Further drilling is proposed at other Trundle
    project areas, including air core programs at the
    Mordialloc, Dunns and Ravenswood South
    prospects, that have complementary but
    insufficiently tested geochemistry and geophysical
    targets with the aim to find: (a) and expand near
    surface copper-gold skarn mineralization overlying
    or adjacent to (b) underlying copper-gold porphyry
    systems.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

