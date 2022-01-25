2021 in Review: Record Growth, Recognition and Social Responsibility for Andgo Systems

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andgo Systems ("Andgo"), a leading SaaS provider of intelligent workflow automation solutions for dynamic shift filling and vacation mapping, announced today record results for the year 2021. In particular, the past year for Andgo featured significant growth in customer acquisition & expansion into new markets, several key additions to the team, as well as service excellence recognition and establishment of a social responsibility plan.

Specific to customers, the past year saw Andgo drive sales momentum, adding new customers across North America, including major healthcare organizations both in the U.S. and Canada. Andgo deepened its relationship with several existing customers in 2021, with exceptional results. Leveraging Andgo's intelligent workflow automation suite, our customers were able to fill over 1.3 million vacant shifts in 2021, and award 3.1 million+ hours of vacation! Last year saw several customers deploy additional modules from Andgo's product suite, in addition to partnering on strategies to leverage the functionality to quickly and efficiently deploy staff to help in the fight against COVID-19. For one customer alone, over 58,000 shifts were filled by more than 4,000 employees using Andgo during the vaccine effort.

Significant customer sales momentum drove the need for Andgo to ramp up its own team with several strategic hires to its customer success, technical support, and research & development teams. In all, Andgo saw 72% growth in headcount added to its workforce in 2021.

"2021 has been an incredible year for the company," commented Tom Ross, Andgo Co-Founder and CEO. "We are certainly thrilled with the exciting growth trajectory of both Andgo's customer base and our own team. We look forward to carrying this tremendous momentum into 2022; we feel as though we have only scratched the surface on where intelligent workflow automation for shift filling and vacation mapping are headed. Andgo is uniquely positioned to help support and tackle the widespread staffing challenges that organizations continue to face."

Service excellence has been tightly woven into Andgo's fabric since the company's inception; this dedicated focus has allowed Andgo to maintain a 100% customer retention rate. Andgo was recognized in Q4 by UKG as their 2021 "White Glove Partner of the Year" in the WFM Technology Partner category for embodying UKG's "Purpose is People" culture, focusing on unwavering customer service, creating a people-first experience, and maintaining UKG's "Partner for Life" mentality. Andgo's winning submission featured 20 examples (case studies/stories, testimonials, imagery) from customers, partners, employees, and community initiatives demonstrating the company's commitment to "white glove" service excellence, guided by Andgo's D.E.S.I.G.N. core values.

While community and "giving back" have always been central to Andgo's mission, 2021 saw the establishment of a more formalized plan for Social Responsibility, highlighted by:



2021 theme: "Empowering Indigenous Communities of Saskatchewan "

" Offsetting Andgo's carbon footprint (carbon neutrality)

Ecological and socially responsible procurement

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) focused workshops

Employer matched charitable contributions to several causes in our communities

Our mission at Andgo Systems ("Andgo") is to improve the lives of both our customers and employees. We do this by enabling meaningful and thoughtful work that simplifies complex interactions related to dynamic shift filling and vacation mapping.

Andgo's intelligent workflow automation suite fills more shifts faster, with the right people. Our holistic, end-to-end approach drives significant ROI to our customers, particularly in high volume scheduling environments. Learn more about Andgo by visiting our website: http://www.andgosystems.com

