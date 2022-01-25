The Future is Earth Friendly: good natured® Partners with Plant-based Divvies for Sustainable Packaging

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") GDNP, a North American leader in plant-based products, today announced its new partnership with Divvies, who is transforming specialty and mainstream bakery and grocery channels with their vegan, nut, dairy, and egg-free treats.

Divvies' products are carried in 3000+ stores across the United States and will now be wrapped in good natured® BPI certified compostable* packaging. Divvies' vision to provide innovative, flavorful, and health-packed snacks that are "good for you and the planet" pairs perfectly with good natured® who brings modern, plant-based packaging for foods to the specialty and mainstream grocery channels.

This business alliance is a win-win partnership between these two like-minded companies who combine their resources and expertise to have greater environmental impact. Long-term partnerships are also a core shared value between both good natured® and Divvies and helps both parties reach broader markets. By 2025, nearly a third of total global sales is predicted to come from 'ecosystems', in other words, partners working together to create solutions.**

Mark Sandler, President of Divvies, shared "We're excited to be making the change to plant-based packaging and having good natured® support to help deliver our value proposition while also expanding our customer base and market reach. It's vital to our business to align with complementary partners who mirror our values and vision. Our relationship with good natured® helps us deliver on more of the positive health and environmental commitments we make to our customers."

good natured® CEO, Paul Antoniadis, commented "We're a growth company focused on developing and executing our strategy of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company. We're doing this through partnerships with plant-based food innovators, like Divvies, to collectively grow our economic and environmental impact. Divvies' commitment to healthier, earth-friendly eating options that are readily available aligns naturally with our focus on making it easier to switch to plant-based packaging that's better for us and better for the planet."

The good natured® corporate profile can be found at: investor.goodnaturedproducts.com

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

About Divvies

Divvies brings you freshly baked gourmet vegan goods made without peanuts, tree nuts, milk, or eggs. Their mission is to provide delicious fun foods that are safe for those allergic to nuts and dairy and delicious for everyone to share. Divvies' philosophy is that eating should be a shared, inclusive experience.

Divvies' founders Mark and Lori Sandler have a child with life-threatening food allergies, so they developed their business to offer safe baked goods for other families going through the same dietary challenge. Divvies has one of the only dedicated nut-free, dairy-free, and egg-free facilities in the US. They recently rebranded to include all-vegan products as part of their authentic mission and holistic culture. Divvies is the only dedicated nut, dairy, egg-free facilities in the US. Certified plant based, NSF certification, Non-GMO certified.

* Compostable in commercial facilities where such facilities exist

**Source: McKinsey & Company

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis – Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Spencer Churchill

Investor Relations

1-877-286-0617 ext. 113

invest@goodnaturedproducts.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Good Natured Products