jaris, Named as One of 10 Leading Companies with Most Disruptive Solutions in 2021 by Analytics Insight

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- jaris, the CaaS platform and leading embedded financial services lender in the U.S., democratizes and simplifies access to capital for small to medium-sized businesses through partnerships with payment-enabled software companies and payment providers has been named a Leading Company with Most Disruptive Solutions in 2021 by Analytics Insight.
Analytics Insight magazine is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Analytics companies across the globe.
Analytics Insight's December 2021 list "10 Leading Companies with Most Disruptive Solutions" features top companies and their leaders providing a disruptive solution within their industry. jaris has focused its mission on delivering the broadest range of capital at scale by partnering with payment-enabled software companies to reach small business merchants.
"It's an honor to be named a Leading Company with Most Disruptive Solutions by Analytics Insight. We are proud to be recognized for our ability to provide an embedded financing solution that serves the small-to-medium-sized businesses typically ignored by the traditional lending system," said Paige Cattano, COO of jaris. "We work closely with our partners to provide a full-service solution, and our unique underwriting model allows us to provide customized financial products specifically tailored to their customer base. Together, we empower more businesses with quick, easy access to capital."
The Analytics Insight Award is the latest in a series of announcements for jaris, including its partnerships with HoneyBook to launch HoneyBook Capital and SpotOn to launch SpotOnCapital, and its Series B financing.
About jaris:
jaris is the leading private-label embedded financial services provider for payment-enabled software providers and payments companies targeting small businesses. jaris has removed the complexity of accessing capital through a full-stack solution, paving the way for partners to get to market faster with competitive, customized, and high-value financial products.
With a commitment to continuous innovation, jaris makes it simple for payment-enabled software companies to offer private-label financial services to small businesses, helping increase engagement, retention, and brand loyalty. For more information, visit jaris.io.
