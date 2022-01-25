Mission Ridge Ranked In Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities of 2021

EL PASO, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Ridge, a Hunt Communities' master-planned community in El Paso, ranked high on two national lists for top-selling master-planned communities.
In the RCLCO Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities of 2021 list Mission Ridge is ranked #10. Meanwhile, the John Burns Top Master-Planned Communities list ranks Mission Ridge #11 top-selling for 2021. Despite supply chain issues, Home sales in the nation's 50 top-selling master-planned communities (MPCs) grew by a modest 5% compared to 2020, with a 14% decrease in sales during the second half of the year compared to the first. Mission Ridge reported 821 new home sales in 2021.
"We are pleased to be included on these prestigious lists," said Justin Chapman, President of Hunt Communities. "Mission Ridge has consistently been a high-performing community due, in part, to the diligent planning and design of the community and each neighborhood within it. Its location and proximity to amenities and services, good schools, and commercial growth make it a preferred choice for homeowners."
The full lists can be found at the following:
RCLCO Top Master-Planned Communities List
John Burns Top Master-Planned Communities List
Mission Ridge is a 4,763-acre master-planned community in East El Paso, Texas, located at I-10 and Eastlake Boulevard.
Once complete, the community will consist of 13,000 single-family home lots, more than 700 multifamily units, commercial and retail space, 30 parks totaling 90 acres, multiple amenity centers, 403 acres of preserved open space, multiple open space access points, four trailheads, and miles of biking and walking trails.
Mission Ridge has established building standards for homes to ensure that well-designed homes complement and enhance the well-designed neighborhoods. Because a high-quality living experience is more than just good neighborhood design, strong partnerships have been forged with El Paso's premier builders of quality homes.
Learn more on Facebook: Hunt EP Living; Instagram: @huntepliving; and at www.liveatmissionridge.com
About Hunt Companies
Hunt, based in El Paso, Texas, is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Since its founding in 1947, Hunt's size and scope have grown substantially while gaining considerable expertise across multiple real asset sectors. Hunt's reputation is built on integrity and performance. Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors, and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ more than 3,000 people across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com.
SOURCE Hunt Companies, Inc.
