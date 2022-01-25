DJ Steve Aoki Joins the Q posket Collectible Figure Line

TOKYO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD.(BANPRESTO Department), is pleased to announce their collaboration with celebrity DJ, Steve Aoki. Pre-orders will begin at major toy retailers nationwide on January 28, 2021.
"I've been a big Bandai fan and collector my whole life. I'm very honored to be a part of the new Q posket collection and love how the figure is doing my signature Aoki Jump." - Steve Aoki
Visit Banpresto's Q posket website (Qposket.us), for more information and details on future production and releases.
- About BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD.
BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. was established in 2018 to expand products and services among BANDAI's mature fan base worldwide. In 2019, BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. and BANPRESTO CO., LTD. merged, enabling the provision of a diverse range of products and services to mature fans and further accelerating the pace of business growth overseas.
- About Q posket
Q posket is a collectible figurine line created by Banpresto. With glossy eyes and charming cheeks, the finest quality and meticulous design are the essence of Q posket. The line features popular characters from many iconic brands, and its world continues to expand!
- About Steve Aoki
Counting nearly 4 billion music streams to his name, Steve Aoki is a true visionary. Billboard described the 2x-GRAMMY-Nominated artist/DJ/producer and Dim Mak Records founder as "one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world." He is known to have collaborated with many famous music artists and is a big supporter of global humanitarian organizations. A true renaissance man, Steve Aoki is also a fashion designer, author, entrepreneur, and "an unabashed futurist" (Fortune) in the world of NFTs. More about Steve Aoki here: https://steveaoki.com/
- Q posket - RELATED LINKS
Official Website: Qposket.us
Twitter: https://twitter.com/QposketUSA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/QposketUSA
©BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
©Steve Aoki
Media Contact: pr@scmedia.com
SOURCE Banpresto
