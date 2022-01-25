Socket Mobile Hosting Free mDL and ISO 18013 Educational Webinar with UL on February 15th

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile Inc., SCKT, a leading provider of mobile data capture solutions for business applications, is excited to announce that they will be holding a webinar on February 15th, 2022 to explain mobile driver's licenses (mDLs), the ISO 18013 standard, and how their integration into retail POS apps can deliver benefits to both the consumer and merchant.
Many states have already begun to roll out systems for mobile driver's license usage. Socket Mobile believes there will be an increasing demand for retail POS apps to support these digital forms of identification as the mDL become an integral part of our lives. This live online seminar will dive into the fundamentals of mDLs, current implementations, and their impact on the retail industry moving forward.
About the Presenters:
The educational webinar will be featuring speakers Dave Holmes (Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile) and Alice Chan (Advisor at UL).
Dave Holmes of Socket Mobile has over two decades of experience in payments, mobile, IoT and cybersecurity and has been at the forefront of helping to bring those worlds together.
"At Socket, we believe strongly that states continuing to rollout mDL will have a big impact on the retail sector. We want our application partners to know the latest developments in this space and how they can benefit from them. We are very excited to bring subject matter expertise from UL to the table and offer this educational webinar for free to our partners," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile.
Alice Chan is an Advisor at UL, a global independent safety science company with more than a century of expertise innovating safety and security solutions. Alice specializes in identity management and security for clients in the digital identity and payment industries.
With their combined experience and different perspectives, Dave and Alice will explore ISO 18013 and mDLs, followed by a LIVE Q&A to address questions attendees may have.
Socket Mobile's one-hour online seminar will begin at 10am on February 15th and the link to pre-register is down below.
Register HERE
Media Contact:
David Holmes
David.holmes@socketmobile.com
SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.
