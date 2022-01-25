Amino Acid Fertilizer Market: Information by- Product (liquid formulated fertilizers and dry formulated fertilizers) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amino Acid Fertilizer market is segmented into three categories based on the product (liquid formulated fertilizers and dry formulated fertilizers) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 184.86 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8%.
For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report
Parent Market Analysis
The global amino acid fertilizer market is classified by Technavio as part of the global IT consulting and other services market. The global amino acid fertilizer industry is classified as part of the global fertilizer and agricultural chemicals market. External elements influencing the parent market growth potential in the following years have been completely examined in our research analysis and will define the levels of growth of the amino acid fertilizer market during the projection period.
Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global amino acid fertilizer market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the amino acid fertilizer market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.
Amino Acid Fertilizer Market Value Chain Analysis
To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of amino acid fertilizer is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
- Inputs
- Operations
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.
Vendor Insights
The amino acid fertilizer market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the amino acid fertilizer market, including some of the vendors such as Agri Life SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd., Aminocore, Futureco Bioscience SA, Gowan Co., Haifa Group, Humintech GmbH, Isagro Spa, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Protan AG, Syngenta AG
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the amino acid fertilizer market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Product Insights and News
- Agri Life SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd.- Offers amino acid fertilizer, which improves crop productivity and promotes plant vigor in agricultural, turf, and ornamental crops.
- Futureco Bioscience SA. - Offers BOTAMISOL, an amino acid fertilizer that consists of essentially free L-amino acids obtained through a double stage enzymatic hydrolysis.
- Haifa Group - offers Haifa-Pepton, a natural bio-stimulant that contains amino acids, low molecular weight peptides, and humic acids that act together to support the metabolism of the plant and catalyze growth processes, under adverse environmental conditions.
The amino acid fertilizer market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings – Download Free Sample Report
Geographical Highlights
The amino acid fertilizer market share growth in Europe will be significant during the forecast period. Italy, Switzerland, and Spain are the key markets for amino acid fertilizer in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions.
Over the forecast period, strict rules governing crop nutritional content and safety would aid the expansion of the amino acid fertilizer market in Europe. The European Commission has proposed legislation to restrict the use of cadmium in phosphate fertilizers, resulting in a major reduction in chemical fertilizer supply to the EU. As a result, the demand for organic fertilizer and biostimulants in the region is increasing. As a result, Europe's strict agricultural standards will favor the use of amino acid fertilizers, which contain low quantities of dangerous compounds.
Furthermore, Italy, Switzerland, and Spain are the Europe's top producers of amino acid fertilizer, owing to the stringent regulations about crop nutritional content and safety in the region.
To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics-
- Amino acid fertilizer Key Market Drivers:
- Global initiatives to improve agricultural output in underdeveloped countries
The world's growing population is forcing international organizations and governments to place a greater emphasis on food safety and security through a variety of efforts aimed at increasing agricultural output. The increased number of such efforts will improve agricultural raw materials and machinery availability and affordability. These initiatives also aid in the dissemination of information on various raw materials which are critical for crop development and durability. The worldwide amino acid fertilizer industry will benefit from global attempts to boost agricultural productivity.
- Amino acid fertilizer Key Market Trends:
- Environmental stress affecting crop yield
Plant metabolism is harmed by environmental stressors such as high temperature, low humidity, drought, cold, and pest attack. Sensitive plants succumb to environmental stress despite the induction of many tolerance mechanisms, which can result in significant yield reductions in seed-producing plants. Amino acid fertilizers can be applied before, during, or after the occurrence of environmental stress to assist plants in absorbing amino acids. As a result, changing climatic conditions would increase the prevalence of seed-borne illnesses while also increasing the demand for amino acid fertilizers.
Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the amino acid fertilizer market.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Ammonia Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Limestone for Agriculture Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Amino Acid Fertilizer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 184.86 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
7.44
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 42%
Key consumer countries
Italy, Switzerland, China, India, and Spain
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Agri Life SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd., Aminocore, Futureco Bioscience SA, Gowan Co., Haifa Group, Humintech GmbH, Isagro Spa, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Protan AG, and Syngenta AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.