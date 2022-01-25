Amino Acid Fertilizer Market: Information by- Product (liquid formulated fertilizers and dry formulated fertilizers) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amino Acid Fertilizer market is segmented into three categories based on the product (liquid formulated fertilizers and dry formulated fertilizers) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 184.86 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8%.

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

The global amino acid fertilizer market is classified by Technavio as part of the global IT consulting and other services market. The global amino acid fertilizer industry is classified as part of the global fertilizer and agricultural chemicals market. External elements influencing the parent market growth potential in the following years have been completely examined in our research analysis and will define the levels of growth of the amino acid fertilizer market during the projection period.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global amino acid fertilizer market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the amino acid fertilizer market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of amino acid fertilizer is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The amino acid fertilizer market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the amino acid fertilizer market, including some of the vendors such as Agri Life SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd., Aminocore, Futureco Bioscience SA, Gowan Co., Haifa Group, Humintech GmbH, Isagro Spa, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Protan AG, Syngenta AG

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the amino acid fertilizer market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Agri Life SOM Phytopharma ( India ) Ltd. - Offers amino acid fertilizer, which improves crop productivity and promotes plant vigor in agricultural, turf, and ornamental crops.

Offers amino acid fertilizer, which improves crop productivity and promotes plant vigor in agricultural, turf, and ornamental crops. Futureco Bioscience SA . - Offers BOTAMISOL, an amino acid fertilizer that consists of essentially free L-amino acids obtained through a double stage enzymatic hydrolysis.

. Offers BOTAMISOL, an amino acid fertilizer that consists of essentially free L-amino acids obtained through a double stage enzymatic hydrolysis. Haifa Group - offers Haifa-Pepton, a natural bio-stimulant that contains amino acids, low molecular weight peptides, and humic acids that act together to support the metabolism of the plant and catalyze growth processes, under adverse environmental conditions.

The amino acid fertilizer market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings – Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

The amino acid fertilizer market share growth in Europe will be significant during the forecast period. Italy, Switzerland, and Spain are the key markets for amino acid fertilizer in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions.

Over the forecast period, strict rules governing crop nutritional content and safety would aid the expansion of the amino acid fertilizer market in Europe. The European Commission has proposed legislation to restrict the use of cadmium in phosphate fertilizers, resulting in a major reduction in chemical fertilizer supply to the EU. As a result, the demand for organic fertilizer and biostimulants in the region is increasing. As a result, Europe's strict agricultural standards will favor the use of amino acid fertilizers, which contain low quantities of dangerous compounds.

Furthermore, Italy, Switzerland, and Spain are the Europe's top producers of amino acid fertilizer, owing to the stringent regulations about crop nutritional content and safety in the region.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

Amino acid fertilizer Key Market Drivers:

Global initiatives to improve agricultural output in underdeveloped countries

The world's growing population is forcing international organizations and governments to place a greater emphasis on food safety and security through a variety of efforts aimed at increasing agricultural output. The increased number of such efforts will improve agricultural raw materials and machinery availability and affordability. These initiatives also aid in the dissemination of information on various raw materials which are critical for crop development and durability. The worldwide amino acid fertilizer industry will benefit from global attempts to boost agricultural productivity.

Amino acid fertilizer Key Market Trends:

Environmental stress affecting crop yield

Plant metabolism is harmed by environmental stressors such as high temperature, low humidity, drought, cold, and pest attack. Sensitive plants succumb to environmental stress despite the induction of many tolerance mechanisms, which can result in significant yield reductions in seed-producing plants. Amino acid fertilizers can be applied before, during, or after the occurrence of environmental stress to assist plants in absorbing amino acids. As a result, changing climatic conditions would increase the prevalence of seed-borne illnesses while also increasing the demand for amino acid fertilizers.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the amino acid fertilizer market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Ammonia Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Limestone for Agriculture Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 184.86 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.44 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key consumer countries Italy, Switzerland, China, India, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agri Life SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd., Aminocore, Futureco Bioscience SA, Gowan Co., Haifa Group, Humintech GmbH, Isagro Spa, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Protan AG, and Syngenta AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amino-acid-fertilizer-market-information-by--product-liquid-formulated-fertilizers-and-dry-formulated-fertilizers-and-geography-europe-apac-north-america-south-america-and-meaforecast-till-2025technavio-301466736.html

SOURCE Technavio