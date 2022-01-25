LP Building Solutions Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Earnings Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions ("LP") LPX today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2021 on Feb. 22, 2022.
The company will discuss financial results for the quarter and the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, during a conference call held at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) on Feb. 22, 2022. LP Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alan Haughie will host the call.
To join, participants can dial 855-638-4813 (U.S.) or 704-288-0619 (international) and enter the access code 3382627. The live webcast and accompanying presentation will be available to the public online in the Events and Presentations section of LP's Investor Relations website.
The webcast and presentation will be archived on LP's Investor Relations website. A conference call replay will also be available from Feb. 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET until March 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET by calling 855-859-2056 and entering the access code 3382627.
About LP Building Solutions
As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation ((LP Building Solutions, NYSE:LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.
SOURCE LP Building Solutions
