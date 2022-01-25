Exoskeleton Market Size Worth $1.3 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global exoskeleton market size is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion in terms of revenue and 26,114 units in terms of volume by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.0% in terms of revenue and 11.0% in terms of volume from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapidly growing global geriatric population, increasing incidences of road accidents, rising prevalence of stroke is boosting the adoption of exoskeleton products and driving the market growth. As per National Safety Council data estimates in March 2021, 42,060 individuals have died in road accidents in 2020 and accounted for an increase of 8% as compared to 2019. Furthermore, the market is expected to witness the emergence of smarter & more competent exoskeletons through the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in terms of revenue and 26,114 units in terms of volume by 2030, owing to the growing prevalence of spinal cord injuries and rising demand for exoskeleton products to enhance mobility & boost productivity

The mobile mobility segment dominated in 2021 owing to multiple benefits associated with these products such as improving strength without restricting movement

The powered technology segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the growing number of innovative product launches and an increase in product approvals from regulatory bodies

The lower body extremity segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the rising incidence of lower body disabilities

The healthcare segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the growing availability of adequate healthcare infrastructure and constant technological advancements

North America dominated the market in 2021 owing to the growing disabled population, rising prevalence of spinal cord injuries, and presence of key players

Read 150 page market research report, "Exoskeleton Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Mobility (Mobile, Fixed), By Technology (Powered, Non-powered), By Extremity, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", by Grand View Research

The mobile exoskeleton segment dominated in 2021 and is anticipated to grow lucratively over the forthcoming years owing to the emergence of innovative mobile exoskeletons for the disabled communities and geriatric population. Although, high costs and complications associated with mobile systems are expected to restrain the segment growth. The powered technology segment dominated in 2021 owing to the widespread adoption of powered exoskeletons for rehabilitation aid in patients suffering from spinal cord injuries. Moreover, the benefits provided by these products are restored mobility, improved functioning, and enhanced quality of life. The non-powered technology segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forthcoming years owing to the surge in product launches and growing demand for non-powered exoskeleton products in several industries.

Lower body extremity dominated in 2021 owing to the growing incidence rate of lower body disabilities. On the other hand, upper body extremity is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forthcoming years owing to the widespread adoption of exoskeleton devices by disabled individuals in managing daily activities. Based on end-use, the healthcare segment dominated in 2021 owing to the growing prevalence of stroke, a significant rise in road accidents, and the growing demand for rehabilitation services. The industry segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption rate of exoskeleton products to enhance strength, reduce fatigue and strain amongst workers in several industries. In 2021, North America dominated the market owing to the readiness in adopting advanced novel technologies and the growing prevalence of spinal cord injuries. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow lucratively owing to the advancements in healthcare infrastructure, availability of favorable funding options, and growing patient pool requiring rehabilitation services.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global exoskeleton market on the basis of mobility, technology, extremity, end-use, and region:

Exoskeleton Mobility Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Mobile



Fixed/Stationary

Exoskeleton Technology Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Powered



Non-powered

Exoskeleton Extremity Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Upper Body



Lower Body



Full Body

Exoskeleton End-Use Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Healthcare



Military



Industry

Exoskeleton Regional Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





Italy





France





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





Singapore





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Exoskeleton Market

Ekso Bionics

Hocoma

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Suit X (U.S. Bionics, Inc.)

Rex Bionics Plc.

RB3D

ReWalk Robotics Ltd

Cyberdyne, Inc.

ActiveLink (Panasonic Corporation)

Check out more studies from Grand View Research's market report portfolio on the Global Medical Devices Industry:

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market – The global bone grafts and substitutes market size was valued at USD 2.91 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030. One of the key factors fueling the growth of the market is the rising incidence of bone and joint disorders.

The global bone grafts and substitutes market size was valued at in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030. One of the key factors fueling the growth of the market is the rising incidence of bone and joint disorders. X-ray Systems Market – The global x-ray systems market size was valued at USD 6.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% from 2022 to 2030. Major factor driving the market is increase in the demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic diseases.

The global x-ray systems market size was valued at in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% from 2022 to 2030. Major factor driving the market is increase in the demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic diseases. Surgical Robots Market – The global surgical robots market size was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% from 2022 to 2030. The shortage of physicians and surgeons all over the globe and the increasing adoption of automated instruments used for surgery are the major factors driving the market.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.