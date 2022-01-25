The BON Manual Nose Hair Trimmer Is Now The Most CrowdFunded Nose Hair Trimmer, With Five Weeks Of Campaign Duration Still Left To Go

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royal Metal Industrial Co., makers of BON manual nose hair trimmer, have announced that their Kickstarter campaign has raised more than 200% of the company's initial funding goal of $10,000 in just 24 hours. With five weeks still left to go, the BON nose hair trimmer is now the most crowdfunded nose hair trimmer product on Kickstarter.

The most commonly stated problems with existing nose hair trimmers on the market are that the product tends to snag and rip hairs out during the grooming process, have loud motor noises, and lacks in portability.

The Royal Metal team states that BON was designed to set a new standard for all nose hair trimmers through their unique metal manufacturing technology accumulated over 60 years. Some of the main product features of BON include but are not limited to:

Zero-Skin Contact Structure: BON was designed with a double blade safety structure that ensures that the inner blades do the trimming and they never make contact with your skin.

High-Performance: By conducting a cutting test with leading grooming tool brands, the Royal Metal team found that BON was able to cut up to 350 strands of hair at once with high-precision and power, compared to leading grooming tool brands that were able to cut 70-100 hairs.

Portability: Made of quality stainless steel, BON comes in a compact size of 84mm. The product does not require batteries or charging.

The BON Kickstarter campaign also features two additional grooming products, the HON nail clippers and the JOOL nail file. Due to popular demand, the early bird reward quantities have been increased, offering the BON for $39, and the whole set of BON, HON and JOOL for $69. The Kickstarter campaign is scheduled to end on Sunday, February 27th, 2022 at 3:00 PM PST.

