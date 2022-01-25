H-FIT Testing From Apex Human Performance - The Gold Standard Of Metabolic Health

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apex Human Performance, a private health club providing world-class comprehensive health solutions, announced today that its H-FIT (Human Functional Index Testing), a full body and health audit tool which serves as the gold standard of assessing total body health and performance, is now available to non club members. This comprehensive analysis is offered at Apex's gym located at 940 Third Ave, Floor 5 in Midtown Manhattan near the Upper East Side.

According to a National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, over 290 million Americans do not meet the criteria for optimal metabolic health – they are at high risk for developing diseases such as cancer, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and more. Maintaining at least three key criteria such as healthy blood pressure and weight, good cholesterol and triglycerides, as well as a low fasting glucose level greatly reduces the risk for developing metabolic syndrome.

Modern technology can provide the ability to more readily assess things like metabolic health. The H-FIT assessment from Apex Human Performance is a detailed "executive physical" of fitness that provides a clear insight into the quality and competency of physiological and mechanical function. It also serves as an actionable wellness plan to achieve any body or health-related goal.

Each H-FIT Assessment is administered by a staff of Doctors of Physical Therapy and personal trainers with Master's Degrees or Doctorates in Exercise Science - all of whom make up the Apex team. The test consists of three parts: Structural Integrity which includes several movement screens and a detailed joint-by-joint orthopedic analysis. In addition, clinical-grade lab equipment assesses cardiopulmonary function, body fat, visceral fat and lean mass, and resting metabolic rate for the Metabolic Profile. Lastly, the body's primal and gross movement and motor patterns that include walking and running mechanics are examined.

"While individuals are advised to get a yearly physical, physicians provide very few actionable insights to improve health. H-FIT is the pinnacle of annual check ups for physical fitness and metabolic health" said Andrew Malkiel, owner of Apex Human Performance. "VO2 max is a great predictor of all cause mortality risk. Visceral fat has implications for metabolic syndrome and musculoskeletal pain can be treated and prevented with proper orthopedic analysis and treatment. Knowing, understanding, and improving the data is true preventative health."

Malkiel bought Apex Human Performance in 2020 from founder Jeff Halevy, who for nearly fifteen years prior shaped the private club into a sought-out resource for carefully integrated health testing, personal training, physical therapy, and nutrition. Malkiel is committed to maintaining Apex's high-value client base while also appealing to a new audience of health-conscious consumers. The private gym is flexible enough to accommodate on-location members as well as those who use digital and online fitness methods in order to take full advantage of the digitized world - revolutionizing the world of fitness.

"We want to make fitness, body care, and nutrition easy by providing a comprehensive, all-inclusive game plan for your body, based on clinical-grade testing, and administered by a team of verifiable experts you can trust," adds Malkiel. "Our services have a high bio-individuality quotient, which requires proper testing and benchmarking so that the solutions are customized for each client."

Adhering to a consistent sleep, nutrition, and exercise plan specific to each individual can serve as a key preventative measure against developing metabolic disease while also improving or preserving metabolic health.

For more information, please visit http://www.apex-hp.com or call (212) 233-0633 for more information.

About Apex Human Performance

Apex Human Performance is not just a health club. It's a club for health that works like The Cloud — delivering education and expertise you can trust, total body care, and a frictionless concierge experience, wherever you are, whenever you need it.

For nearly fifteen years, and over several iterations, former Today Show correspondent, Inc. 5000 winner, and internationally-recognized healthy living authority Jeff Halevy shaped Apex Human Performance into a sought-out resource for carefully integrated health testing, personal training, physical therapy, and nutrition by a Who's Who list spanning multiple industries and professions, including Hugh Jackman, Frank McCourt, Milos Raonic, Joseph Edelman, John Oliver, John Legere, Ben Foster, Michael Sheen, and Ryan Seacrest, among many notable others.

https://apex-hp.com/



