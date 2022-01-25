KanTime's Hospice Platform Earns ONC Health IT Certification From Drummond Group

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KanTime, the fastest growing post-acute care EHR provider in the nation, has announced its Hospice version 5.2 has achieved the ONC CEHRT via Drummond Group LLC. Drummond Group (DG) is an Authorized Certification Body (ACB). The stamp of approval designates that the software delivers the required functionality in support of enabling eligible providers and hospitals to meet the requirements of various regulatory programs that involve the use of certified electronic health records (EHR) technology.

Sundar Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Kanrad Technologies Inc., shared, "KanTime embarked on this certification project in support of our customers' desire to participate in MIPS and other programs that require ONC CEHRT." Sundar stated, "Without our robust security protocols, data protection policies, and HIPAA compliance, we could not have reached this achievement."

To earn this certification, KanTime was tested in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

With more than 20 years of testing experience across various industries, Drummond brings a high level of technical expertise to this process. Since becoming an ONC-ACB in 2010, Drummond has conducted more than 3,000 health IT tests and certifications.

KanTime Hospice, which met the criteria for the ONC CEHRT, is an enterprise-based, robust and configurable software solution designed to help hospice agencies in lines of business such as hospice, palliative, and pediatrics, deliver quality patient care and compliance. This certification allows our customers to participate in MIPS and achieve greater revenue for their services as a result.

This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Developer Name: Kanrad Technologies Inc.

Product Name: KanTime Hospice

Product Version: 5.2

Developer Website: http://www.kantime.com

Physical Address: 4340 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite 162 San Jose, CA 95129

Email: sales@kanrad.com

Phone Number: (408) 615-8880

Contact Name: Kristen Duell, EVP of Marketing and Business Development

Date of Certification: 12.29.21

Certification Edition: 2015 Cures Update

Unique Certification Number: 15.04.04.3096.Kant.05.00.0.211229

About KanTime Healthcare Software:

KanTime Healthcare Software is an American-based healthcare technology company that is the fastest-growing post-acute software provider in the nation with over 500,000 patients, 120,000 users, $5.1B in processed claims, and 32M annual visits. KanTime provides cloud-based enterprise software to home health, hospice, pediatric, private duty, palliative, and consumer-directed services agencies. KanTime helps agencies improve clinical compliance, increase operational efficiency, and achieve financial success. KanTime works seamlessly on any point of care device, be it iOS, Android, or Windows-based, both online and offline. Additionally, KanTime offers robust business intelligence tools that allow upper-level management to drill down into various clinical, financial, and operational KPIs and act accordingly.

https://kantime.com/

About Drummond Group LLC:

Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond Group tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Drummond Group was founded in 1999 and is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL). Drummond Group continues to build on its deep experience and expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective services.

https://www.drummondgroup.com

Lauren Corcoran, KanTime, 408-819-0225 1008, lcorcoran@kantime.com

Kristen Duell, KanTime, 408-755-5018 1013, kristen@kanrad.com

