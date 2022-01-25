Kindred recognised as a top Career Company 2022

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group has been recognised as one of Sweden's top employers. The recognition comes from Karriärföretagen, a respected panel that has been presenting Sweden's most attractive employers since 2011. Kindred now proudly holds the title of a Swedish Career Company 2022, in Sweden's very competitive employer landscape.
Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has been recognised by Karriärföretagen as one of Sweden's Career Companies 2022. Companies go through a rigorous selection process by an expert panel and a qualified jury, after which the award is allocated to the winners. Kindred was recognised as an employer that offers unique career and development opportunities for both graduate students and young professionals at the beginning of their careers. The expert panel also considers factors such as employer attractiveness externally, social media presence and quality, as well as career pages on the web.
"We are very proud to receive this recognition as one of Sweden's Career Companies 2022," says Gavin Hayward, Chief HR Officer at Kindred Group. "We have numerous successful career journeys within Kindred from entry-level to senior management, as well as across different functions. Offering our employees the right tools, optimal conditions and enough challenges for on-the-job development is important for us. Our people are our most valuable asset, and our success depends on attracting and keeping the best talent who recognise the importance of being a part of a winning team," Hayward concludes.
The jury's motivation for appointing Kindred a Career Company 2022:
"Kindred Group is an international employer with exciting career opportunities and an engaging business culture. Through quality values such as equality and diversity, Kindred Group has developed an accepting and welcoming working environment. As an employee you will also get the opportunity for development through Kindred Academy, where you acquire new in-depth skills, expertise, and knowledge. An employer at the forefront if we may say so!"
