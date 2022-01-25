Atradius: Covid-19 continues to hobble global economy

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The strong rebound in GDP across most of the world may prove to be more of a bounce than a movement. Purchasing power, bolstered in many cases by government intervention was strong in 2021. Despite strong product demand, supply chain issues have left factory shelves depleted and driven inflation sky high. In the US, the inflation rate hit 4.6%, the highest of the developed markets, and is expected to remain relatively high at 4.0% in 2022. Eurozone inflation hit 2.5% and is forecast to remain close to this level at 2.3% in 2022. This could dampen demand in 2022 and 2023 leading to slowing growth rates and rising insolvencies.
Inventory indexes at historical lows
Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732495/Atradius_Economic_Outlook_1_Infographic.jpg
With new more contagious covid-19 variants driving infection rates to record highs the visual impact of the pandemic is readily evident with new lockdowns resulting in lower traffic levels, closed stores and hospitality businesses, less travel, still understaffed offices and less crowded downtown areas. Despite this, demand for consumer durables products in particular has been good. Getting these goods to market however has been an issue. The pandemic has triggered a number of supply chain bottlenecks that have delayed shipment of raw materials and finished products, depleted stock levels, and driven up freight costs. With these factors driving prices higher and skyrocketing fuel prices due to OPEC production caps and gas shortages, despite the surge in demand, slower GDP growth is anticipated in 2022 and 2023.
Record high shipping costs
Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732496/Atradius_Economic_Outlook_2_Infographic.jpg
Although the spike in inflation is eroding purchasing power, we expect global GDP growth to slow, but remain positive. Despite the rising inflation, consumer savings have accumulated and, to a modest extent, should offset inflation. Supply chain disruptions should abate in the second half of 2022 and in 2023. This, along with monetary policy mainly in advanced markets, should create some inflation relief.
John Lorié, Atradius Chief Economist commented; "Our current take on the situation is that current levels of inflation are temporary and will not persist. Inflation pressures will largely fade in the next two years as the current phase reflects an abnormal situation. Wage pressures are still relatively low and inflation expectations remain well anchored. We do see that high inflation is gradually forcing central banks to start monetary tightening, but more so in the US than in the eurozone."
Read more about the Atradius Economic Outlook.
About Atradius
Atradius is a global provider of credit insurance, bond and surety, collections and information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The products offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against the default risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is a member of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC), one of the largest insurers in Spain and one of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find more information online at https://group.atradius.com
Connect with Atradius on Social Media
- Twitter
https://twitter.com/atradius
- LinkedIn
https://linkedin.com/company/atradius
- YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/atradiusgroup
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712156/Atradius_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Atradius N.V.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.