Author and Entertainment Executive Rick Bleiweiss to disrupt Book Publishing with Transmedia Storytelling for 'Pignon Scorbion & The Barbershop Detectives'

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author, Publishing Executive and former Music Industry Executive Rick Bleiweiss announces the upcoming release of his first novel, "Pignon Scorbion & The Barbershop Detectives" (Blackstone Publishing, February 8, 2022, hardcover, eBook and audiobook) will use an innovative transmedia storytelling approach. While Hollywood blockbusters ("Harry Potter", "Star Wars") have been marketing movie franchises this way for decades, Bleiweiss' disruptive publishing approach is rare for authors. Fans will be able to engage in his historical mystery novel through a book, hidden objects game app, theme song, book trailer, merchandise, custom graphics, author logo, and podcast series of author interviews, developed in conjunction with Blackstone.

"Similar to the way I helped build mega brands for music superstars including the Backstreet Boys, Melissa Etheridge, and Kiss, I designed this groundbreaking author marketing platform with Blackstone Publishing to help my first whodunit novel emotionally connect with millions of fans much faster than most traditional book releases," explains Bleiweiss.

Fans of Sherlock Holmes (Conan Doyle) and Hercule Poirot (Agatha Christie) will love the main character, Chief Inspector Pignon Scorbion and the cast of amateur sleuths who assist him in solving crimes in the book – from a barbershop.

For this first historical fiction mystery in a series set in 1910 in the "Downton Abbey"-era England in a fictional town called Haxford, Bleiweiss and Blackstone are engaging fans using multiple delivery channels, including:

1. Historical Fiction Mystery Novel – Readers and listeners can be entertained by this mystery novel in multiple formats, including hardcover, eBook and audiobook, which can be pre-ordered now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart & Bookshop.org as well as through independent and other booksellers.

2. Pignon Scorbion Game App – This hidden-objects game app based on the book is available for free in both the Apple App Store and Google Play App Store. The game includes 6 Levels where users search for items that are elements in this crime mystery novel. Once a user reaches Level 5, they need to enter an unlock code that is found in the book to continue.

3. Book Trailer – A one-minute book trailer has been produced and is now posted on YouTube by the author and Blackstone Publishing to entice readers and fans with the backstory behind this mystery novel.

4. Theme Song – As a former music producer and performer, Bleiweiss wrote and recorded a theme song to set a suspenseful tone and mood for the character and book. Fans can hear the song in the book trailer video, audiobook and on the author's website.

5. Merchandising – Followers can purchase "Pignon Scorbion & The Barbershop Detectives" t-shirts - the first merchandising item being made available. Shirts for dogs and more items will be added as the book and series evolve.

6. Author Logo – To stand out as a unique brand in sync with his "Pignon Scorbion" series, Bleiweiss released a custom author logo with his initials and a hat silhouette - his trademark look. It can be seen on the author website.

7. Chapter and Verse Video Series – Bleiweiss is interviewing many top authors and industry professionals in a new YouTube video series called Rick Bleiweiss' Chapter and Verse. Guests from the publishing, TV and film industries share behind-the-story career success anecdotes and secrets as well as advice for aspiring authors.

And as a publishing executive at Blackstone, Bleiweiss acquired the catalogs of such acclaimed authors as James Clavell ("Shogun"), Gregory McDonald ("Fletch"), and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, as well as books from many best-selling authors including Catherine Coulter, Heather Graham, PC Cast and Rex Pickett. Most of these latter authors are interviewed on his Chapter and Verse video series that adds to his overall multimedia experience and author brand.

In addition, Bleiweiss will be seventy-seven when "Pignon Scorbion & The Barbershop Detectives" releases and hopes that his pioneering approach to publishing and storytelling inspires others to never stop chasing their dreams.

Rick Bleiweiss (New York, New York, and Ashland, Oregon) is an Author, Publishing Executive, Former Music Industry Executive and GRAMMY Nominated record producer, who is releasing his first novel, "Pignon Scorbion & The Barbershop Detectives" (Feb 8, 2022). As fun facts, the author created the first "Your Name in Lights on Broadway" promotion in Times Square, and was most influenced by his trips to England when developing his Sherlock Holmes-type character and "Pignon Scorbion" book series.



