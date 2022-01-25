iaedp™ Symposium 2022 Makes Important Announcement about March Event

PEKIN, Ill., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The iaedp™ Symposium, the annual conference event presented by the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation (iaedp.com), will now be presented virtually only and not onsite as originally planned and announced, according to the iaedp™ Foundation and its Board of Directors.
"Due to the highly contagious nature of Omicron, iaedp™ and our Board of Directors are highly concerned about the potential risk for our members, attendees, faculty, their families, and our patients," said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at iaedp™.
According to Harken, more detailed information will be available to share with all members and iaedp™ Symposium participants. The iaedp™ Foundation also advises that if you have reservations, such as hotel or air travel, those should be cancelled as quickly as possible.
For additional information about the iaedp™ Symposium 2022, visit iaedp.com (iaedp.com).
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp.com) has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.
Media Contact
Susan Lomelino, The iaedp Foundation, 214.564.3285, iaedpnews@hotmail.com
SOURCE The iaedp Foundation
