KINOYA HONOURED WITH THE ONE TO WATCH AWARD AHEAD OF THE INAUGRAL MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS AWARDS CEREMONY

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants today announces Dubai's Kinoya as the winner of its coveted One To Watch Award 2022. The accolade recognises a rising-star restaurant within the region which 50 Best believes has the potential to break into the list in the years to come. It will be presented to Kinoya's founder and 'Ramen Queen' Neha Mishra at the gala ceremony of MENA's 50 Best Restaurants 2022, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, taking place in Abu Dhabi on 7th February.
Mishra burst onto the Dubai dining scene with the supper club she ran from her home, called A Story of Food. During its tenure, it fed over 7,000 guests, serving a six-course Japanese menu with Mishra's ramen bowl as its centrepiece. The success led to the opening of Kinoya, which was initially conceptualised as a ramen shop, but finally took the shape of an izakaya to showcase more of Mishra's outstanding Japanese technique.
Since opening its doors, Kinoya has quickly distinguished itself with its warm, welcoming atmosphere, offering a space to gather to work, eat, drink, catch-up and unwind. It is matched with a unique and authentic menu featuring classical Japanese dishes and other delicacies, as well as a large selection of ramen and a strong robata section. It is egalitarian and offers excellent value in terms of price point and accessibility.
The restaurant is divided into multiple sections – a ramen counter, an open seating area, a bar, a chef's table and two tatami rooms for private dining – allowing for completely different guest experiences on each visit.
Chef Mishra says: "We are humbled by the recognition and are delighted to be the winner of the first One To Watch Award at MENA's 50 Best Restaurants. The award is a credit to my team and everyone's hard work; we are just starting out on our journey, but this award shows us we are on the right path."
The first edition of MENA's 50 Best Restaurants event programme will soon make its debut in Abu Dhabi, culminating in the awards ceremony and unveiling of the list.
