HELSINKI, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outokumpu Oyj
Press release
January 25, 2022 at 9.00 am EET
Outokumpu publishes Financial statements release 2021 on February 8, 2022
Outokumpu will publish its Financial statements release 2021 on February 8, 2022 at approximately 9.00 am EET.
A combined live webcast/conference call for investors, analysts and media will be arranged online on the same day at 3.00 pm EET at https://outokumpu.videosync.fi/2022-02-08-q4, hosted by President and CEO Heikki Malinen and CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell.
To participate via conference call and to ask questions, please dial in the call 5–10 minutes before the beginning of the event:
Finland: +358 9 8171 0310
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804
United States: +1 631 913 1422
PIN: 46423952#
The webcast materials, a link to the event, and later the recording of the event are all available at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors.
For more information:
Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 071 9669
Media: Päivi Allenius, VP – Communications, tel. +358 40 753 7374
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/outokumpu-oyj/r/outokumpu-publishes-financial-statements-release-2021-on-february-8--2022,c3491772
SOURCE Outokumpu Oyj
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
