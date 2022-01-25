FIRST ENERGY METALS DRILLS 0.93 PERCENT LITHIUM OXIDE OVER 5.2 METERS IN DRILL HOLE LC-21-17 AT AUGUSTUS LITHIUM PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. FE ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-17 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected two spodumene bearing lithium pegmatite intercepts, of which the first is 5.2 metres (m) wide zone grading 0.93 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 214 m drilled depth, and a second 4.0 m wide intercept grading 0.30% Li2O at 292 m drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), rubidium (Rb), and tantalum (Ta).
Highlights (see Table 1 for details)
- 5.2 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 214 m with average lithium grades 0.93% Li2O or 4,314 parts per million (ppm) lithium (Li), 173.60 ppm Be, 35.54 ppm Cs, 89.22 ppm Nb, 536.20 ppm Rb, and 63.60 ppm Ta. Average iron (Fe) content in this intercept is 0.86%.
- 4.0 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 292 m with average lithium grade of 0.30% Li2O or 1,384.25 ppm Li, 390.25 ppm Be, 201.03 ppm Cs, 54 ppm Nb, 1,307 ppm Rb, and 58.23 ppm Ta. Average iron (Fe) content in this intercept is 1.33%.
Drill hole LC-21-17 was drilled during Phase 1 in 2021 at Augustus Prospect, UTM location: 287097.165E, 5367780.098N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 38.95 degrees (TN), Dip -44.5 degrees with a total drilled depth of 315 m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width. The drill core was logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates and blanks were inserted at industry standard intervals. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.
Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD.
"Gurminder Sangha"
Gurminder Sangha
President & Chief Executive Officer
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Forward-looking Information
Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions.
The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-17 Assay Highlights
Analyte Symbol
Depth
Depth To
Total
Li
Li2O
Be
Cs
Fe
Nb
Rb
Ta
Unit Symbol
m
m
m
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
ppm
Detection Limit
3
3
0.1
0.05
2.4
0.4
0.2
Analysis Method
FUS-MS-Na2O2
First Li Intercept
201863
214
215
1
4600
0.99
167
58.5
0.9
74.9
791
73
201864
215
216
1
4510
0.97
147
39.3
1.01
87.6
1160
55.5
201865
216
217
1
2790
0.60
312
18.4
0.61
70.2
123
47.3
201866
217
218
1
5920
1.27
100
20.5
1.03
126.2
331
76.1
201867
218
219.2
1.2
3750
0.81
142
41
0.75
87.2
276
66.1
Total / Average
214.00
219.20
5.20
4314.00
0.93
173.60
35.54
0.86
89.22
536.20
63.60
201868
268
269
1
272
0.06
231
83.5
0.96
76.7
373
62.2
201869
269
270
1
120
0.03
200
10.8
0.46
88.8
216
62
201871
270
271
1
189
0.04
136
4.4
0.55
49.9
39.4
32.5
201872
271
272
1
851
0.18
213
23.3
0.79
89
735
85.1
201873
284.4
285
0.6
598
0.13
184
190
1
31.3
934
90.6
201874
285
286
1
60
0.01
375
21.8
0.58
78.3
25.3
82.3
201876
286
287
1
115
0.02
506
35.1
0.6
150.1
80.2
218
201877
287
288
1
117
0.03
432
33.9
0.4
94
100
94.9
201878
288
289
1
59
0.01
275
16.8
0.51
31
26.7
39.5
201879
289
290
1
71
0.02
78
9.1
0.43
49.3
60.3
57.9
201881
290
290.9
0.9
67
0.01
261
11.1
0.35
74.9
38.2
81
Second Li Intercept
201882
292
293
1
837
0.18
854
142
1
18.7
558
20.3
201883
293
294
1
2170
0.47
322
34.1
0.71
74.4
370
70.1
201884
294
295
1
1150
0.25
254
255
1.53
69.1
1890
73.5
201885
295
296
1
1380
0.30
131
373
2.09
53.8
2410
69
Total / Average
292.00
296.00
4.00
1384.25
0.30
390.25
201.03
1.33
54.00
1307.00
58.23
201886
296
297
1
120
0.03
38
12.4
0.75
84
287
50.5
201887
297
298
1
78
0.02
105
14.1
0.47
96.8
261
65.2
201888
298
299
1
369
0.08
188
53.2
0.86
163.2
1290
74.2
201889
299
300
1
108
0.02
230
41.9
0.69
111.2
1210
54.5
201891
300
301
1
95
0.02
360
22.2
0.51
80
599
58.7
201892
301
302
1
49
0.01
394
7.3
0.58
164.6
71.2
96.2
201893
302
303
1
35
0.01
232
9.7
0.34
170.7
79
72.9
201894
303
304
1
478
0.10
183
31.2
0.66
102.8
671
89.4
201895
304
305
1
367
0.08
181
177
1.25
107
413
123
Note:
A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values
SOURCE First Energy Metals Limited
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.