WaterField Unveils the Analogue Pocket Pack--an All-in-One Case for the Console and Supporting Accessories

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San-Francisco designer and manufacturer WaterField Designs unveils the Analogue Pocket Pack, a handcrafted, all-in-one case for the Analogue Pocket handheld, accessories, and games. After surveying nearly 1,500 Pocket gamers, the company identified a sizable group of respondents who want a case to store and protect their entire Analogue Pocket setup. This compact Analogue Pocket case allows those Pocket gamers to discreetly carry their gaming gear anywhere.

"We learned that a subgroup of gamers plans to carry the Analogue Pocket console along with all its accouterments — multiple games, cartridge adapters, power block, Pocket Dock, and USB-C. We designed this case for them," said company owner Gary Waterfield. "Inspired by Analogue's modern redesign of old-school tech, our team loosely based the Pack's aesthetic on a classic VCR tape. But like the sleek Analogue Pocket, our case uses high-tech materials to create a modern, professional look."

The Analogue Pocket Pack opens on three sides like a book with smooth-gliding zippers and custom-metal zipper pulls. When open and laid flat, a gamer's entire system is easily accessible. Four semi-opaque mesh pockets on one side allow gamers to store and quickly find games and cords. On the opposite side, four custom-sized, padded pockets stow the Analogue Pocket handheld, two cartridge adapters, and the Analogue Dock. Internal foam padding adds an extra layer of protection. Additional games, a UCB-C cord, and the power adapter fit into a front zippered pocket with a bright gold lining that makes it easy to find items inside.

Features at a glance:



Opens on three sides to lie flat like a book

Four, padded interior pockets protect the console, cartridge adapters, and the dock.

Four semi-opaque, mesh, interior pockets stow games and cords.

Internal foam padding on the front and back protects contents.

Golden-lined front pocket holds extra games, a USB-C cord, and the power supply.

Smooth-gliding YKK zippers open with custom-metal zipper pulls that overlap to take a lock if desired.

A rear, quick-grab handle facilitates carrying by hand.

Optional add-ons include a: carabiner, a wrist strap, and/or a sling strap with an adjustable matching cam-lock.

A water-resistant shell in ballistic nylon or high-performance Forza textile in three colors conveys a modern, professional look.

Designed and handcrafted in WaterField's San Francisco sewing studio incorporating customer input gathered from emails, social media, and a company-generated survey.

Since its inception in 1998, WaterField has enthusiastically incorporated customer feedback into the design of its bags and device-specific cases. The company frequently canvases community members seeking input and then incorporates the results into new designs. WaterField has been creating distinctive, handcrafted cases for gaming consoles since the launch of the Sony PSP and Nintendo's DS line. The Analogue Pocket Pack joins WaterField's compact Analogue Pocket Pouch for the handheld plus a few games and WaterField's full range of customer-inspired cases for the Nintendo Switch OLED and Switch Lite.

Availability & Pricing

Analogue Pocket Pouch

Price: $129.

Colors and materials: choice of two water-resistant materials — black ballistic nylon, or high-performance, woven, nylon Forza textile in blue, green, or red. Impact-resistant foam. Mesh and padded pockets. Gold, rip-stop nylon lining. Waterproof YKK zippers. Custom metal zipper pulls.

Dimensions: 11 x 7x 2 in., 11.2 oz.

Optional add-ons: carabiner +$3; 3/8-inch leather wrist loop +$15; adjustable sling strap with matching cam-lock buckle +$19.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins by late February.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information is available at the company website under "Our Story."

