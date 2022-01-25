Food Recall Warning - Certain Quality fast foods brand and Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. brand sandwiches recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-quality-fast-foods-brand-and-hygaard-fine-foods-ltd-brand-sandwiches-0

Summary

Brand(s) : Quality fast foods, Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd.

: Quality fast foods, Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. Product : Certain sandwiches

: Certain sandwiches Companies: HQ Fine Foods

HQ Fine Foods Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Multiple food item

Multiple food item What to do : Do not consume the recalled products

: Do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Quality fast

foods Ham and

Cheese Sandwich on

White 142 g 0 58578 37914 1 All best before dates

up to and including

22 FE 11 Quality fast

foods Roast Beef and C

heese Sandwich on

White 142 g 0 58578 37916 5 All best before dates u

p to and including

22 FE 11 Quality fast

foods ¼ lb Cheese

Burger – 2 pack 225 g x 2 0 58578 36601 1 All best before dates

up to and including

22 FE 11 Quality fast

foods Spicy Beef

Donair – 3 pack 125 g x 3 0 58578 36602 8 All best before dates up to and including

22 FE 11 Quality fast

foods Spicy Beef

Donair 135 g 0 58578 17962 8 All best before dates

up to and including

22 FE 11 Quality fast

foods Super Donair 240 g 0 58578 37303 3 All best before dates

up to and including

22 FE 11 Quality fast

foods Egg Salad

Sandwich on

White 122 g 0 58578 37912 7 All best before dates

up to and including 2

2 FE 11 Quality fast

foods Chicken Salad

Sandwich on

White 130 g 0 58578 37913 4 All best before dates

up to and including

22 FE 11 Quality fast

foods Turkey and

Swiss Sandwich

on White 137 g 0 58578 37915 8 All best before dates

up to and including

22 FE 11 Quality fast

foods Ham and

Cheese on Flax

and Quinoa 160 g 0 58578 37917 2 All best before dates

up to and including

22 FE 11 Quality fast foods Turkey Bacon

Sandwich on

Stone Milled

Wheat 158 g 0 58578 37918 9 All best before dates

up to and including

22 FE 11 Quality fast

foods Beef and

Cheese Sandwich on 14

Grain 156 g 0 58578 37919 6 All best before dates

up to and including

22 FE 11 Hygaard Fine

Foods Ltd. Cheeseburger 165 g 0 58578 37433 7 All best before dates

up to and including

22 FE 11 Hygaard Fine

Foods Ltd. Double Double

Bacon

Cheeseburger 298 g 0 58578 37436 8 All best before dates

up to and including

22 FE 11 Hygaard Fine

Foods Ltd. Super Donair 245 g 0 65504 49307 9 All best before dates

up to and including

22 FE 11 Hygaard Fine

Foods Ltd. ¼ Pound Bacon

& Mozza Burger 260 g 0 65504 49414 4 All best before dates

up to and including

22 FE 11 Hygaard Fine

Foods Ltd. Mini Pizza Sub 140 g 0 65504 49305 5 All best before dates

up to and including

22 FE 02

Issue

HQ Fine Foods is recalling certain Quality fast foods brand and Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. brand sandwiches from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)