New novel features human survival against the unknown during imminent apocalypse

ROCKLIN, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joseph DuRand Jr.'s new science fiction horror story "Chronicles of the Wisp" (published by Archway Publishing) follows a new and evil predator as mankind battles for survival through history into the near future.

It is 1950 as a beautiful yet fierce woman, formerly known as Dr. Susan Blackmare, enters a heavily-guarded bunker hidden away under a California lake. Inside is a command station and various labs. After Susan hears what she perceives to be a twisted version of history, she enters a cavern and dons special glasses that allow her to see something she has no idea is about to take over her life.

Unfortunately, sinister creatures known as Wisps, have returned to Earth to possess and transform humans by ridding them of their humanity and controlling their every action. Since the beginning of mankind, Wisps have controlled the destiny and future of Earth's society. Now as Wisps begin to populate Earth again, a battle begins as their victims—that include Susan—desperately fight against them in a valiant effort to save humanity. As the future hangs precariously in the balance, will they manage to find a way or perish trying?

"Our life on earth is short in comparison to the expanse of time. Live each day as if it's your last but don't forget to save for your future as well," DuRand says. "We can only control our own actions and reactions, not others, not circumstances, not events, not nature."

"Chronicles of the Wisp" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at:

https://www.amazon.com/Chronicles-Wisp-Joseph-DuRand-Jr-ebook/dp/B09GB5QKC3.

"Chronicles of the Wisp"

By Joseph DuRand Jr.

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 552 pages | ISBN 9781665708340

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 552 pages | ISBN 9781665708326

E-Book | 552 pages | ISBN 9781665708333

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Joseph DuRand Jr. has always been a fan of horror, science fiction and fantasy. In a life full of diverse experiences, he has been a foreign exchange student in Japan, an international flight attendant with United Airlines, and is now an ICU registered nurse who holds a master's degree and post-master's certification. DuRand is married with three children.

