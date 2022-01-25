New novel features human survival against the unknown during imminent apocalypse

ROCKLIN, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joseph DuRand Jr.'s new science fiction horror story "Chronicles of the Wisp" (published by Archway Publishing) follows a new and evil predator as mankind battles for survival through history into the near future.
It is 1950 as a beautiful yet fierce woman, formerly known as Dr. Susan Blackmare, enters a heavily-guarded bunker hidden away under a California lake. Inside is a command station and various labs. After Susan hears what she perceives to be a twisted version of history, she enters a cavern and dons special glasses that allow her to see something she has no idea is about to take over her life.
Unfortunately, sinister creatures known as Wisps, have returned to Earth to possess and transform humans by ridding them of their humanity and controlling their every action. Since the beginning of mankind, Wisps have controlled the destiny and future of Earth's society. Now as Wisps begin to populate Earth again, a battle begins as their victims—that include Susan—desperately fight against them in a valiant effort to save humanity. As the future hangs precariously in the balance, will they manage to find a way or perish trying?
"Our life on earth is short in comparison to the expanse of time. Live each day as if it's your last but don't forget to save for your future as well," DuRand says. "We can only control our own actions and reactions, not others, not circumstances, not events, not nature."
"Chronicles of the Wisp" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at:
https://www.amazon.com/Chronicles-Wisp-Joseph-DuRand-Jr-ebook/dp/B09GB5QKC3.
"Chronicles of the Wisp"
By Joseph DuRand Jr.
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 552 pages | ISBN 9781665708340
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 552 pages | ISBN 9781665708326
E-Book | 552 pages | ISBN 9781665708333
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Joseph DuRand Jr. has always been a fan of horror, science fiction and fantasy. In a life full of diverse experiences, he has been a foreign exchange student in Japan, an international flight attendant with United Airlines, and is now an ICU registered nurse who holds a master's degree and post-master's certification. DuRand is married with three children.
Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com
SOURCE Joseph Durand Jr.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.