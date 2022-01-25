New novel set in the distant future follows the relations between two planets

FORT BRAGG, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Just Codey: Code One" (published by Archway Publishing) by Philip Renoud is an elaboration of the Bible in a distant future context of Planet A and Planet B in a binary star system. Their salvation is to build a mothership and formally establish relations between the two planets.

The main characters are in three main settings: Planet A, divided into a bloody South and a technologically advanced North; Planet B with a Mega City and log cabin, bucolic outland; and the Mothership on a diplomatic mission from Planet A to Planet B. Penelope is a queen with the finest ship on the Mothership and her guest, The Man In the Red Coat, is the finest pilot in the solar system. Nakita moved home to the log cabin of her childhood when Cody fathered her wild child. The rest of the characters are accessories to a turbulent struggle for justice and peace.

Philip Renoud hopes that "Just Codey" gives readers the confidence to write their own books.

"Just Codey" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Just-Codey-Code-Philip-Renoud-ebook/dp/B08SQV3LZG.

"Just Codey"

By Philip Renoud

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 134 pages | ISBN 9781480897519

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 134 pages | ISBN 9781480897533

E-Book | 134 pages | ISBN 9781480897526

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Philip Renoud writes from his home in Fort Bragg, California.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing