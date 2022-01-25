One family's journey through loss and grief helps others who are suffering to understand the grieving process and ultimately heal

YORKTON, Saskatchewan, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In my 30 years of counselling and coaching, I have become aware of how many people are not aware of the process of grief. They are inside-out and on medications thinking there is something wrong with them. When they understand the grieving process and process their grief from life's losses, they can move on to living. I decided it was time to write a self-help book about it. For us it has been our life. I thought it was best written with a personal story that people can relate to," Peg Beaton states.

In 1976, the life of a busy mother of three changed forever. After Beaton's 20-month-old son was diagnosed with leukemia and given two months to live, she and her husband embarked down an unpredictable path lined with emotions they did not understand or know how to deal with. Forty-four years later, she now has a better understanding of grief and how it affects each person in different ways.

In "Healing: A Family's Journey" (published by Balboa Press), Beaton details their personal journey with the hope of helping those suffering through losses both big and small to first understand and process the powerful emotion of grief, and then move into an acceptance stage to embrace a new direction filled with peace and joy. Included in this book are chapter summaries and an appendix that provide valuable insight into the process of grief and empower those suffering to move from an existence fueled by fear and negativity into a state of positivity that welcomes peace, joy, and fulfillment.

"Becoming aware of how loss can affect us and those around us can give us understanding of what is happening in our lives. This book is meant to give people awareness and understanding so they can move on to greater peace in their own lives and be there for others in their circle of family and friends. I believe it is an answer to many of the root problems in our lives.," Beaton says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answers, "I want people to have hope. I want them to know that if we can get through this, anyone can. We want some awareness and understanding of what is going on and some tools and techniques that will help us process and move on to living our life to the fullest. I believe life is meant for living not surviving." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/826824-healing

"Healing: A Family's Journey"

By Peg Beaton

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 202 pages | ISBN 9781982275921

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 202 pages | ISBN 9781982275907

E-Book | 202 pages | ISBN 9781982275914

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Peg Beaton is a teacher, counselor/coach, and healer who brings a wealth of experience to her writing. For the past 30 years, she has facilitated workshops and training/coaching sessions utilizing Peg's Keep It Simple Silly method that provides participants with practical, concrete tools and techniques to come to greater peace with themselves.

