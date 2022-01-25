Apply theory in new book to modern leadership and discover the problem with power

BARRIE, Ontario, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By studying da Vinci's Vitruvian Man, author Palibor Iversune argues in his new book "DaVinci's Mental Code" (published by Archway Publishing) that the darkness of Hermeticism is revealed and can therefore be applied to modern leadership and the problem with power.

According to Iversune, Zeus historically held the image of a "POWER GOD" deity for elitist commanding leaders of ancient slave-driving societal hierarchies. He asserts that Zeus's mythological son is Hermes whose "magic wand" currently serves as an institutional emblem, flag, or symbol for public health. "DaVinci's Mental Code" (or theory brought forth within the pages of the book) proposes that, within the Vitruvian Man, Leonardo da Vinci embedded messaging pertaining to potential dangers he identified within the practice of the Hermetic theistic philosophy.

"I want them to realize discovery within the Vitruvian Man, to become reenergized about Ancient Greek Paganism (or Hermeticism) as it relates to current cultural (or societal) developments, and to become as empowered by/with all such related knowledge, realization and discovery as they wish to be," Iversune says.

"DaVinci's Mental Code" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Davincis-Mental-Code-Palibor-Iversune/dp/1665714956.

"DaVinci's Mental Code"

By Palibor Iversune

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 132 pages | ISBN 9781665714952

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 132 pages | ISBN 9781665714938

E-Book | 132 pages | ISBN 9781665714945

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Palibor Iversune considers himself a citizen of earth while keeping a national passport. He thinks racism is ridiculous yet carries Human pride. Iversune never authored a book before, but somehow it seemed to write itself. If his character reveals paradox, then the "culprit" may be cosmic duality of force. He ultimately believes in an ideal of the "One love."

