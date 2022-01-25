Apply theory in new book to modern leadership and discover the problem with power

BARRIE, Ontario, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By studying da Vinci's Vitruvian Man, author Palibor Iversune argues in his new book "DaVinci's Mental Code" (published by Archway Publishing) that the darkness of Hermeticism is revealed and can therefore be applied to modern leadership and the problem with power.
According to Iversune, Zeus historically held the image of a "POWER GOD" deity for elitist commanding leaders of ancient slave-driving societal hierarchies. He asserts that Zeus's mythological son is Hermes whose "magic wand" currently serves as an institutional emblem, flag, or symbol for public health. "DaVinci's Mental Code" (or theory brought forth within the pages of the book) proposes that, within the Vitruvian Man, Leonardo da Vinci embedded messaging pertaining to potential dangers he identified within the practice of the Hermetic theistic philosophy.
"I want them to realize discovery within the Vitruvian Man, to become reenergized about Ancient Greek Paganism (or Hermeticism) as it relates to current cultural (or societal) developments, and to become as empowered by/with all such related knowledge, realization and discovery as they wish to be," Iversune says.
"DaVinci's Mental Code" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Davincis-Mental-Code-Palibor-Iversune/dp/1665714956.
"DaVinci's Mental Code"
By Palibor Iversune
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 132 pages | ISBN 9781665714952
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 132 pages | ISBN 9781665714938
E-Book | 132 pages | ISBN 9781665714945
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Palibor Iversune considers himself a citizen of earth while keeping a national passport. He thinks racism is ridiculous yet carries Human pride. Iversune never authored a book before, but somehow it seemed to write itself. If his character reveals paradox, then the "culprit" may be cosmic duality of force. He ultimately believes in an ideal of the "One love."
Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com
SOURCE ArchwayPublishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.