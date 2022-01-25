George Viereck's newly released "Shecky and Friends Make S'mores" is a delightful tale of friends, fun, and making memories

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Shecky and Friends Make S'mores": a lighthearted narrative that will delight young readers. "Shecky and Friends Make S'mores" is the creation of published author George Viereck, a loving grandfather.

Viereck shares, "Shecky the scarecrow keeps watch over the cornfield at the farm. The crows don't bother the corn. They and Shecky are friends. Shecky is also friends with the animals that come out at night, and they all get together and make s'mores every night."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Viereck's new book is a sweet story that shows the value of friendship.

Viereck's imaginative story is certain to engage the imagination of young readers from any background.

Consumers can purchase "Shecky and Friends Make S'mores" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

