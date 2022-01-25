Reach the next level of success, mental health, spiritual health, and physical health with 'Crowning Conversations'

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A collaboration between four empowered black women (Deidra Ewing, MA; Yvette Cornish, MA LPC; Patrina Randolph, CLC BFA; and Felishia Brown, CLC BA), the self-improvement book "Crowning Conversations" (published by Archway Publishing), challenges every woman to reframe her perception of a bad situation.

"Crowning Conversations" helps readers discover the tools to heal from their past so they can unlock the goals of their future. A career-driven serial entrepreneur, hip-hop artist and psychotherapist, stage playwright/producer/director, and fitness instructor reveal a piece of their story that should have taken them out, yet they overcame. Packed with real-life testimonies and solutions for success, this collection of essays aims to teach readers and inspire them to become confident in walking unapologetically in their true, authentic self.

"We want readers to feel good about their experiences," The authors say. "We want them to see their experiences as leverage to their purpose."

"Crowning Conversations" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Crowning-Conversations-Deidra-Ewing-M/dp/1665709189.

"Crowning Conversations"

By Deidra Ewing, MA; Yvette Cornish, MA LPC; Patrina Randolph, CLC BFA; and Felishia Brown, CLC BA

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 190 pages | ISBN 9781665709200

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 190 pages | ISBN 9781665709187

E-Book | 190 pages | ISBN 9781665709194

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Deidra Ewing is a native Houstonian, God-fearing wife, mother of two, leader in criminal justice, realtor (team lead), Amazon Best-Selling Author, and Podcaster. She is the queen of discipline and execution.

Yvette Cornish is a native Houstonian self-proclaimed raptivist, licensed psychotherapist, motivational speaker, author, entrepreneur and podcaster. Her specialty is healing through creative arts.

Patrina Randolph is a creative arts queen who holds several degrees in fine arts. She has spent 20-plus years working in the nonprofit sector directing youth programs, coordinating special events, and producing performing arts projects.

Felishia Brown is also a native Houstonian, who loves God, family and herself. She's a mother of three and grandmother of five. She is a choreographer/dancer and a certified health/fitness coach, specializing in glute training and women's fitness. She is the queen of motion, encouraging physical activity through dance and exercise.

